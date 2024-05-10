The Supreme Court permits a copyright claim connected to Flo Rida's rap song to continue.

The song "In the Ayer" by Flo Rida contained parts of "Jam the Box," a tune created in the '80s by Pretty Tony, real name Tony Butler. According to Pretty Tony's ex-partner, Sherman Nealy, permission for using the music was never granted. He was unaware of its usage since he had been in and out of prison.

In 2018, Nealy filed a lawsuit against Warner Chappell Music, Inc. and Artist Publishing Group for damages. The 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals determined that Nealy could seek damages since 2008, regardless of the three-year statute of limitations in copyright law. On Thursday, the Supreme Court agreed with the ruling.

Certain federal courts have allowed copyright owners to instigate legal action when they discover the misuse, instead of when it supposedly took place. Nealy mentioned that he discovered the music's utilization around 2016.

The central query for the Supreme Court was how far back a claimant could request compensation. During the oral argument in February, numerous justices thought this query was still to be resolved. They proposed that the Supreme Court first clarify if it's lawful for lower courts to allow legal action more than three years after the alleged infringement.

Justice Elena Kagan wrote the 6-3 majority viewpoint, while Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote a viewpoint that opposed the ruling.

