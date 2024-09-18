The Supreme Court examines Telegram as the principal hub for right-wing extremist activities.

As per the Federal Office for the Protection of Constitution, Telegram has emerged as a major communication tool for the extreme right-wing circles in Germany. According to their brochure released on Wednesday, Telegram has transformed into a central hub and meeting place for various extreme right-wing groups in recent years.

The platform allows the spread of extreme ideologies without any filter. Users are encouraged to participate in extreme right-wing events and join the scene through Telegram. The Office for the Protection of Constitution reports that racist, anti-Semitic, Islamophobic, or violent comments, including direct or indirect threats of harm, often go unchecked or are even supported by other users.

The messaging service is preferred by extreme right-wing extremists due to its user-friendly features. It allows users to connect with each other and reach a large number of users simultaneously through channels. The significance of Telegram is also due to its wide user base that extends beyond the extreme right-wing circle.

In simple chat groups with up to 200 members, as well as in supergroups with up to 200,000 members, extremist members can also influence non-extremist conversations.

Another factor contributing to Telegram's popularity among extreme right-wing extremists is the sense of security it provides. The platform operator promises high levels of anonymity and provides end-to-end encryption for private chats. Suspensions of accounts due to extreme right-wing content are relatively rare, as per the Federal Office.

