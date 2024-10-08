The Supreme Court dismisses R. Kelly's appeal against his federal conviction for sex crimes.

R. Kelly, currently serving a 30-year stint due to a 2021 sex trafficking conviction in New York, was slapped with an additional 20-year sentence in 2023, stemming from a child pornography charge in Chicago.

Kelly argued before the Supreme Court that his prosecution under a 2003 federal law, which indefinitely extended the statute of limitations for minor sex offenses, was unjustly applied in a retroactive manner. The federal authorities chose not to address his appeal.

On Monday, the Supreme Court dismissed his appeal without providing an explanation and no dissenting opinions were recorded.

Reporter Elizabeth Wagmeister from CNN contributed to this report.

Despite Kelly's ongoing legal battles, his case in the realm of politics has garnered significant attention, with many calling for stricter laws against sexual misconduct. The singers' conviction and subsequent sentences have sparked national discussions about the effectiveness of existing policies in addressing such crimes.

Read also: