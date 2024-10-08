Skip to content
The Supreme Court dismisses R. Kelly's appeal against his federal conviction for sex crimes.

On Monday, the Supreme Court chose not to entertain an appeal from R. Kelly, who is currently incarcerated following his federal conviction for sex crimes.

1 min read
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – 26th JUNE: R&B artist R. Kelly exits the Leighton Criminal Courts Building...
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – 26th JUNE: R&B artist R. Kelly exits the Leighton Criminal Courts Building following a hearing, with accusations against him escalating in June 2019. Authorities delivered a DVD to Kelly's lawyers, claiming it depicted him engaging in sexual activities with a minor in the 1990s. The renowned performer faces numerous charges of sexual misconduct, involving four individuals, three of whom were minors at the time of the reported incidents.

R. Kelly, currently serving a 30-year stint due to a 2021 sex trafficking conviction in New York, was slapped with an additional 20-year sentence in 2023, stemming from a child pornography charge in Chicago.

Kelly argued before the Supreme Court that his prosecution under a 2003 federal law, which indefinitely extended the statute of limitations for minor sex offenses, was unjustly applied in a retroactive manner. The federal authorities chose not to address his appeal.

On Monday, the Supreme Court dismissed his appeal without providing an explanation and no dissenting opinions were recorded.

Reporter Elizabeth Wagmeister from CNN contributed to this report.

Despite Kelly's ongoing legal battles, his case in the realm of politics has garnered significant attention, with many calling for stricter laws against sexual misconduct. The singers' conviction and subsequent sentences have sparked national discussions about the effectiveness of existing policies in addressing such crimes.

