The over year-long romance between pop icon Taylor Swift (34) and NFL star Travis Kelce (34) has been a tabloid staple. However, recent rumors of the couple's potential split are generating buzz. Alleged separation plans, purportedly drafted by Kelce's PR firm, have been spreading online. Full Scope PR in Los Angeles, Kelce's representation, has issued a statement, declaring the documents as "completely false and fabricated." The agency denies creating the documents and has enlisted legal assistance to track down the individuals responsible for the forgeries.

The widely circulated paper bears Full Scope's name. It lays out an "extensive media strategy" for Kelce in the wake of the split. The press release was slated for release on September 28. It specified a "friendly and respectful" tone for the separation statement. It even included a draft with the line, "They remain friends and wish each other the best."

In the summer of 2023, Swift and Kelce made their relationship public. Ever since, the singer and football player have been inseparable. Kelce plays for the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL, winning three Super Bowls with the team. Their passionate kiss was captured in photos after their Super Bowl victory last February, which went viral. Swift ("Shake It Off", "Anti-Hero") shocked fans in June during her "Eras Tour" when Kelce unexpectedly joined her on stage during a London concert.

