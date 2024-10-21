The support for pro-EU equities in Moldova is on the rise.

In the heart of Moldova's capital, people are casting votes on whether to embed EU membership aspirations into the nation's constitution. Outsiders notice notable Russian meddling. As the sun rises, it seems the outcome may lean towards EU advocates yet.

The tight race for Moldova's proposed EU accession amendment in its constitution is proving intense. With an astounding 99.4% of ballots accounted for, the electoral body unveils that 50.39% of voters chose to modify the constitution, making a pro-European path an unalterable strategic objective. Conversely, 49.61% opted against the change. The gap between supporters and opponents is slim at 11,461 votes, with a staggering 1.48 million votes tallied. Initially, the 'no' votes held the majority.

Pro-European President Maia Sandu alleged a "never seen before assault on freedom and democracy in our nation" for the narrow result. She remains cryptic on whether she'll acknowledge the outcome.

Simultaneously, in the presidential election, Sandu held a commanding 42.3% of votes, as per initial figures. However, pro-Russia socialist candidate Alexandr Stoianoglo outperformed expectations with 26.1% of votes. Sandu is predicted to face Stoianoglo in a runoff on November 3.

Moldovan research group WatchDog suspects that Russia has invested more than $100 million (€92 million) so far this year to meddle in Moldovan politics. The Kremlin vehemently denies all allegations.

Moldova shares neighboring borders with Ukraine and Romania. Since Russia launched its invasion against Ukraine in February 2022, numerous Moldovans harbor worries that Russia might attack their land next.

The EU expressions strong support for Moldova's desire to join, viewing the close election results as a testament to the country's democratic resilience. Despite the slim margin, the EU commits to strengthening its political and economic ties with The EU-aspiring Moldova.

Regardless of the election's outcome, The EU remains vigilant against potential Russian interference in Moldova's internal affairs, reiterating its commitment to upholding the principles of sovereignty and democracy in the region.

