The summerhouse-sharing partners encountered difficulties.

This year, famously robust celebrity unions often disintegrate following their stint on "Das Sommerhaus der Stars". However, some notable duos have faced challenges prior to their appearance on the RTL show, leading one to ponder if they will bypass the alleged "summer house curse".

Will these relationships endure the rigors of "Das Sommerhaus der Stars"? The show is notorious for dismantling numerous relationships with its so-called "summer house curse". Starting September 17 (with a sneak peek a week prior on RTL), eight romantic partnerships aim to prove they're exceptional - but history hasn't always been kind to them.

An impressive three couples from season 9 faced separation before joining the show, primarily centered around cohesion and proving their compatibility as a couple. Fronting this group are Sam Dylan and his recurring partner Rafi Rachek - influencers who have cycled between breakups, leaving no stone unturned with harsh criticisms.

A rose war for Dylan and Rachek's redemption

Their journey began amicably. Following Dylan's "Prince Charming" engagement and Rachek's coming-out on "Bachelor in Paradise", they intertwined their paths in December 2019. Their union included shared living quarters, vacations, and meticulous social media updates. However, they courted controversy with high-profile relationship crises. In May 2021, the reality stars publicly confirmed their separation.

A war of roses ensued, marked by mutual recriminations – but by August, all had been forgiven. Dylan announced a reunion and the couple even embarked on a public quest for a surrogate mother. However, no child emerged, and by October 2022, their union crumbled once more, deemed "permanently" and "irrevocably" fractured.

For two years, it seemed as if these two had parted ways – until they declared their reconciliation in January 2024 under loving couple photos on Instagram with "All good things come in threes". They had evolved and rekindled their love.

Richter and Schmitt: A mix of triumphs and tribulations

Raúl Richter and Vanessa Schmitt haven't had promising portents of a harmonious summer house stay. The former GZSZ star and his significant other shared three years before announcing an online split in June 2022. Schmitt implicated her former lover of infidelity, indicating deviation occurred in 2020. Terrifically, Schmitt stumbled upon this transgression by chance.

Three months later, they decided to give one another another shot. Richter admitted his mistake, confessing to Schmitt that he had slipped up. "Yes, I cheated two years ago, and that was stupid. It was just a one-time incident, and that's how it stayed," Richter divulged in the RTL interview. He refrained from revealing his indiscretion to Schmitt immediately, and rather, she learned about it from her friends.

Schmitt and Richter explained their reconciliation as a result of open and honest dialogues rich in sincerity, which they previously avoided.

Sarah Kern's love between Berlin and Malta

Serial divorcee Sarah Kern found her true love in Tobias Pankow, 16 years her junior, in 2019 – but ended their union due to contrasting lifestyles by 2020. Delhi-based business consultant Pankow and Kern, primarily residing in Malta, struggled to maintain a long-distance relationship.

Despite the separation, they couldn't forget each other for long, and in November 2022, the pair rejoined forces. "Round two," Kern declared at the time on her Instagram channel, teasing their reality television debut in the summer house.

However, are these on-again, off-again couples strong enough to navigate the challenging neighborhood in Bocholt? Competing are the following combinations – Alessia Herren and boyfriend Can, Tessa Bergmeier with her Jakob, Theresia Fischer and Stefan Kleiser, Gloria Glumac with boyfriend Michael, and Umut Tekin and Emma Fernlund – all vying for the show's 50,000 euro prize.

Despite their tumultuous past, Dylan and Rachek aim to put their relationship issues behind them and prove they're an exceptional duo on "Das Sommerhaus der Stars". In an RTL interview, Richter admitted to his past infidelity, despite Schmitt discovering it from friends, demonstrating their desire for honesty and reconciliation.

The entertainment in this season's "Das Sommerhaus der Stars" promises a mix of drama and romance as these couples attempt to overcome their past challenges and coexist in the summer house.

