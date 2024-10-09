The substantial reduction in demand for proficient laborers in the hotel and dining industry has been observed.

In numerous Hotels, Eateries, and Cafes, employee scarcity is prevalent. Contrarily, the need for skilled laborers in Germany's hotel and culinary field has noticeably dwindled, as per a research. As per Kofa, the Competence Centre for Workforce Security of the employer-oriented Institute of the German Economy (IW), the skill shortage in June 2024 was nearly halved compared to the year prior.

The study's lead author, Jurek Tiedemann, attributes this decrease to the industry's challenging financial situation. Fewer job postings are being published, and growth strategies have been delayed. The sector has yet to fully bounce back from the pandemic's effects.

In June, approximately 8,800 competent workers were in demand within the hotel and culinary field, which is a 45% decrease from the previous year when over 16,000 were needed. One out of every four vacant positions could not be filled with a qualified unemployed individual. The hunt for personnel is particularly tough in specific professions, such as skilled chefs. Over 3,400 such positions remained unfilled. There's also a need for staff in the food service sector (2,140) and in the system catering sector (1,250).

Despite the decrease in skill shortage, the hunt for skilled chefs in the hotel and culinary field remains challenging, with over 3,400 positions remaining unfilled. Furthermore, the need for staff in the food service sector and the system catering sector is still substantial, requiring 2,140 and 1,250 workers respectively, signifying that the recovery from the pandemic's impact is not yet complete.

Read also: