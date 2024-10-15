Skip to content
The substantial decrease in unauthorized border entries into the EU has been observed.

Critics from human rights groups have consistently voiced concerns over Frontex and the European Union's collaboration with Libya.

EU border control agency Frontex has pointed out a substantial drop in unauthorized entry into EU nations. From January to September's end, roughly 166,000 such incidents were documented in the EU, as per Frontex's report. This marks a 42% decline compared to the corresponding period in the preceding year. However, there's been a substantial uptick at the eastern EU border.

The most significant reductions were observed in irregular border crossings through the Western Balkan routes and the central Mediterranean route. Approximately 17,000 potential asylum seekers traversed the Western Balkan route, a 79% decrease compared to the preceding year. On the central Mediterranean route, 47,700 unauthorized border crossings were recorded, a 64% decrease compared to the same period in the previous year.

On the other hand, there was a significant rise in entries via the West African route, majorly leading to the Canary Islands across the Atlantic. In the first nine months of the year, around 30,600 irregular border crossings were recorded, representing a doubling of the number from the previous year. As per Frontex, Syria, Mali, and Ukraine are the top three nations with individuals of irregular status at EU borders.

The most substantial increase was noted at the eastern EU border, sharing with Poland and the Baltic states. With approximately 13,200 border crossings, there was a significant surge of 192% compared to the same period in the previous year.

The number of unauthorized entries through the Western Balkan route and the central Mediterranean route has seen a significant decrease, with a 79% and a 64% drop, respectively, according to the Frontex report. Conversely, the number of entries via the West African route has nearly doubled, reaching approximately 30,600 in the first nine months of the year.

