The strained relationship with Israel is among Biden's numerous election difficulties.

At home and overseas, Biden is dealing with the same kind of resistance that would typically make it difficult for him to persuade voters to send him back to the White House.

This was evident in a recent interview with CNN in the crucial swing state of Wisconsin, which he won by only about 20,000 votes during the last election and could once again be decisive in November.

Biden is currently dealing with several wars in the Middle East and Ukraine, both of which are causing escalation concerns and testing his credibility as a leader. Back home, the president is facing campus protests over the Israeli offensive in Gaza and a revolt by certain progressive and young voters, who are crucial to his coalition. Beyond this, the general population isn't convinced by his "morning in America" vibe. Prices and interest rates remain high, which contradicts his claims that the economy is thriving and obscures his impressive legislative accomplishments that would match any recent president. Additionally, Biden is the oldest president in history, making him the first to run for a second term when he would be 86 years old.

Biden's saving grace could be Trump's own vulnerabilities. The former president is currently in a New York court listening to humiliating testimonies about an alleged liaison with an adult film star in 2006 that is now the focus of a hush money trial. Prosecutors allege that Trump falsified business records to hide a payment to Stormy Daniels, an early form of election interference in 2016. He has denied the affair and pleaded not guilty in the case.

Trump also has a reputation for alienating the very suburban voters who are likely to decide who will win a second mandate in November. His recent threats of potential violence following the 2024 election and his refusal to commit to accepting the result triggered shocking memories of his efforts to steal the 2020 election and reinforce his threat to democracy. Trump's base voters remain unfazed by his criminal trials or his false claims of a rigged election. However, recent midterm and presidential elections indicate that his disreputable conduct does deter significant segments of the general electorate.

Trump has also painted himself into a corner on the issue of abortion, which is surprisingly one of the areas where Biden outpolls him. Democrats believe that this issue could inspire their voters and generate the kind of turnout that could overwhelm Trump in November. While Trump maintains that the matter should be left to the states, Democrats will seize on any extreme new anti-abortion legislation or decision from Republican legislatures or conservative courts.

The economy is likely to be the greatest concern for Trump's campaign

The results of polls indicate that the economy is, without a doubt, the most important issue to voters. And the president does not fare well when it comes to this subject.

An April CNN poll found that Biden had a 34% rating on the economy, and a 29% rating on inflation. However, individuals highly concerned about the economy were more likely to support Trump than Biden (62% to 30%).

This economic deficit for the president exists even though there has been steady job creation over the past three years. Inflation, a political force that can have devastating effects on political careers, has resulted in higher interest rates, which have negatively impacted home and car buyers. These issues have also made going grocery shopping a controversial experience for many people.

Biden, in an interview with CNN's Erin Burnett, defended the state of the economy and acknowledged the impact of inflation on people. However, he remained defensive when asked how he would restore consumer confidence. At one point, he stated, "We have already turned it around," [and added], "The polling data has been wrong all along. You guys do a poll at CNN. How many folks you have to call to get one response? The idea that we're in a situation where things are so bad ... we have created more jobs. We have made – we're in a situation where people have access to good-paying jobs."

Invoking nostalgia for the economy under Trump's rule prior to the pandemic is another questionable move from Biden's camp. "Let me say it this way, when I started this administration, people were saying there's going to be a collapse of the economy. We have the strongest economy in the world. Let me say it again, in the world," Biden stated.

However, telling people that things are great when they don't feel that way is a shaky strategy. (source)

Whenever a president appears to be detached from the struggles of the average voter, he puts himself in jeopardy. In 1992, for example, President George H.W. Bush was running for reelection. During a debate, he was questioned: "How can you cure the economic issues of ordinary people if you have no personal experience of their predicament?" Bush had a rocky start by checking his watch, making it seem like he'd prefer to be anywhere but there. He then delivered a disjointed response: "Certainly, you feel it when you're the president of the United States, and that's why I'm trying to take action."

Bill Clinton, his rival, then seized the opportunity to showcase his empathetic "feel your pain" political skills. Addressing the questioner directly, he stated that, as governor of Arkansas, he knew people who had lost their jobs by name, and shared with the country: "This decision relates to the economic theory you advocate. It's not just about individuals stating they'll fix it."

Soon after, Clinton resided in the White House.

Biden has more time than Bush to demonstrate that better economic times are on the way, and would be aided if the Federal Reserve reduces rates in the summer. Recently, he's been contrasting his humble origins with Trump's billionaire way of life, trying to debunk the notion that Trump cares more for ordinary Americans than Biden does, while cautioning that Trump would end the Affordable Care Act if he regains the presidency. "I view it from a Scranton perspective," Biden told Burnett. "He views it from a Mar-a-Lago perspective. He desires to grant more substantial tax cuts to the extremely wealthy."

Luckily for Biden, his opponent holds liabilities of his own rather than being a young, talented orator who can weave a compelling middle-class economic story like Clinton.

Biden's route to reelection grows more intricate

However, the president's path to being reelected is becoming increasingly complex. He's now embroiled in a standoff with the Israeli prime minister — a precarious situation for any US leader. This crises runs the risk of reinforcing Trump's assertion that the world and the nation are spiraling out of control and require a strong hand to restore order.

The rift with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu surfaced after Biden declared in a CNN interview that he would cease arms transfers to Israel if it pursued a large-scale operation in Gaza's Rafah. Biden has endured significant pressure from progressive activists, congressional supporters, and Arab American voters in the crucial swing state of Michigan to curtail Netanyahu following the deaths of countless Palestinian civilians in Israel's war against Hamas following the October 7 terrorist attacks that killed 1,200 people. Meanwhile, campus protests have placed Biden between young and progressive voters who are infuriated by his backing of Israel in the war, and potentially susceptible moderate voters who might be swayed by Trump's chaos narrative.

Whether the GOP's angry accusations against Biden over Israel on Thursday will significantly harm him with his own supporters is uncertain. Still, the intensity of the criticism reinforced a broader Republican narrative that Biden's leadership is anemic and inadequate for navigating an increasingly agitated world. "That's a failure of leadership. That's cowardice, that's trying to make a political calculation here that it aids him escape becoming submerged," Republican Senator Thom Tillis said. Senator Hawley from Missouri added: "This is the message to our allies that, if it's inconvenient for the president to provide you arms, then, well, you're on your own."

In an effort to safeguard himself from the political ramifications of the protests with centrist voters, Biden has argued that the right to demonstrate is constitutionally protected, but vowed that any property damage caused by college students occupying buildings is unacceptable. Furthermore, in a speech on Capitol Hill commemorating victims of the Holocaust, he denounced instances of antisemitism witnessed at some of these protests, warning that many individuals are "denying, downplaying, rationalizing, and ignoring the horrors of the Holocaust and October 7."

Despite polls indicating that the Israel-Hamas conflict is among the least significant issues concerning voters — including the youth demographic who are supposedly abandoning Biden en masse over the conflict — the possibility of defections or absent ballots from irate Democratic voters is a cause for alarm for the president.

