- The Stendal Opening of the Saxony-Anhalt-Day takes place

In the heart of Stendal, the 23rd celebration of Saxony-Anhalt Day was officially kickstarted. The region's Minister-President, Reiner Haseloff from the CDU party, was confident that the event would be a hit, as he launched the largest folk festival Saxony-Anhalt has ever seen. Stendal holds the distinction of being the first city in its state to host the Saxony-Anhalt Day twice. By Sunday, organizers estimate approximately 150,000 visitors. Over 10,000 local participants from all districts are part of the festivities, as per the state office. After a five-year break caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, this marks the festival's return.

A major highlight is the two-hour Sunday parade, estimated to span around 2.3 kilometers. Following the violent incident at Solingen's city festival in North Rhine-Westphalia, security measures have been revised. Visitors can expect an increased police presence and random security checks.

The use of enhanced security measures, such as random checks and an increased police presence, is a deliberate decision made to ensure the safety of visitors at the Saxony-Anhalt Day festival. The use of various local participants from all districts of the state has been instrumental in making this year's Saxony-Anhalt Day celebration in Stendal the largest one ever organized.

Read also: