The state of affairs in Wuhledar remains volatile, with Russian forces reportedly employing underhanded strategies

Deepstate, a pro-Ukrainian military source, reports tense situation near Wuhledar, worsening. "The Russians are attempting to surround the town and are systematically dismantling it with artillery and other methods." Deepstate does not confirm Russian troop invasion (at 9:27 AM). "Hanging on until the end means sacrificing the ruins in place of our military, an unacceptable loss. We should have seen this coming, but now it's too late. The soldiers of the 72nd Brigade refuse to back down and continue fighting regardless." According to Nexta, a Eastern European media outlet, Russia is once again employing the "scorched earth" strategy by extensively bombing Wuhledar from the sky:

11:15 Satellite images reveal extensive destruction in Russian munitions warehousesUkraine has recently managed to carry out successful strikes on Russian weapons storage facilities, resulting in the annihilation of significant quantities of Russian rockets, artillery shells, and other supplies. High-resolution satellite images from Maxar demonstrate the extent of the latest attacks in Oktyabrsky and Toropets:

10:46 Devastating attacks on Saporischschja: One fatality, several injuries, and substantial damageRussian attacks on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Saporischschja earlier last night resulted in one civilian death and six others sustaining injuries, as reported. The area was targeted by "massive aerial assaults" within a two-hour period, according to the state civil defense agency. "One person was killed and six others, including a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, were injured," regional governor Ivan Fedorov announced on Telegram. In addition, infrastructure facilities and residential buildings were set on fire. According to a city administration employee, 74 apartment blocks and 24 private homes were harmed in various parts of the city.

10:07 Munz on Russian aircraft carrier crew: "Aircraft carrier may never sail again"Reports indicate that the crew of the Russian aircraft carrier "Admiral Kuznetsov" is being deployed to the frontline, according to Forbes and Rainer Munz, a ntv correspondent in Moscow. The ship's troubled history could imply Russia's financial struggles:

09:27 Wuhledar on the edge? Reports suggest Russian troops may have enteredAccording to state media and war bloggers, Russian troops have allegedly infiltrated the eastern Ukrainian town of Wuhledar. "Russian units have penetrated Wuhledar - the siege on the city has commenced," writes one pro-Russian war blogger, for example. Other pro-Russian war bloggers also report the attack. State Russian media report that the city located in the Donetsk region is being isolated and armed conflict is raging in the town's eastern sector. Military analyst Colonel Reisner tells ntv.de that Russian troops are approaching Wuhledar from multiple directions like a vise. "Wuhledar may be encircled. It can be assumed that the 72nd mechanized brigade, equipped with tanks and armored fighting vehicles, will not be able to hold the area."

08:59 Russian and Ukrainian forces exchanging drone attacks at nightRussian air defense, as reported, intercepted 13 Ukrainian drones during the night. Six of them were downed over the regions of Belgorod and Kursk, and one over the region of Bryansk, according to TASS, citing the Russian Defense Ministry. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia attacked Ukraine with 81 drones and four missiles during the night. 79 drones were either shot down or forced to crash. There have been no reports of casualties or damage as of yet.

08:17 Denmark's firm stance on long-range attacks against RussiaDanish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is urging NATO allies to approve the use of longer-range weapons against Russia. "It's time to conclude the discussion about red lines," Frederiksen says to Bloomberg. She considers the most significant red line to have already been crossed. "This happened when the Russians invaded Ukraine." She will not allow Russia to dictate what is right within NATO, Europe, or Ukraine, Frederiksen asserts.

07:38 Burial and reporting of missing Russian troops to save moneyAccording to a phone call published by the Ukrainian military intelligence, fallen Russian soldiers on the battlefield are reported as missing and buried to avoid paying generous compensation to their families. "They kill them, the fighting continues, it's hot, they start to stink, so we bury them right there, and then they're considered missing. And if they're missing, the family doesn't get paid," a man says to a resident of the Russian region of Belgorod in the phone call reported by Kyiv Independent. The compensation for each fallen soldier is said to be between $67,500 and $116,000.

06:59 Russian Stance Offers No Hope for War ResolutionDespite Ukrainian President Zelensky's presentation of his "victory plan" in the US, Russia shows no signs of interest in ending the conflict. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports that the Kremlin continues to show disinterest in a settlement that doesn't involve Ukraine's complete surrender and the dissolution of its state. Russian high-ranking officials have expressed opposition to participating in the next peace summit, with Kremlin spokesman Peskov reiterating Russia's unwillingness to negotiate unless Ukraine capitulates, even mentioning NATO and the West as a common enemy. According to the ISW, Russia isn't interested in genuine peace talks with Ukraine, instead using the idea of "peace plans" and "negotiations" to pressure the West into forcing Ukraine to make concessions on its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

06:27 Zelensky: Vigorous U.S. Action Could Accelerate End of Russian AggressionUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that decisive actions by the U.S. government could expedite the end of Russian aggression against Ukraine in the following year. After meeting with a bipartisan US Congress delegation, Zelensky posted on his Telegram channel that there's a real chance to strengthen the cooperation between Ukraine and the US at year's end. Zelensky is currently in the US to participate in UN General Assembly sessions and present his "victory plan" to the U.S. government.

05:44 Mi-8 Helicopter Arson in Omsk by TeenagersTwo teenagers set fire to a Mi-8 helicopter at a Russian airbase in Omsk last Saturday using a Molotov cocktail. The 16-year-olds were subsequently arrested and reportedly confessed to the act after being offered $20,000 via Telegram. The helicopter incurred significant damage. This incident follows a similar occurrence on September 11, when two young boys set fire to a Mi-8 helicopter at the Nojabrsk airport, Tyumen region. Sabotage activities, including train derailments, have been reported in various Russian regions. In January, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) claimed that some of Russia's railways were attacked by "enemies of the Putin regime."

04:44 Potential Long-Range Missile Supplies for Kyiv Discussion by G7The foreign ministers of the G7 countries will convene next Monday to discuss the possibility of supplying long-range missiles that can reach Russian territory to Ukraine, as announced by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell at the UN General Assembly. He also highlighted Russia's receipt of new weapons, including Iranian rockets, despite Iran's denials.

03:50 "Peace Could Be Closer Than We Think," Says ZelenskyExhibiting optimism, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested during an interview with U.S. broadcaster ABC News that an end to the war with Russia might be closer than anticipated. He urged the U.S. and its allies to continue their support of Ukraine.

02:50 Casualties After Russian Attacks on SaporizhzhiaRussian forces conducted another assault on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Saporizhzhia on Tuesday evening, resulting in one fatality and five injuries, including a 13-year-old girl. The attacks on the city over the past two days left at least 23 injured, with two houses destroyed and no reports of emergency services injuries during the fire extinguishment. Russian forces also targeted the city's infrastructure, causing a fire that was quickly put out without injuries.

01:29 Ukrainian Army Faces Pressure in PokrovskThe Ukrainian military reported continuing tension in the eastern part of the country, with Pokrovsk and Kurakhove under significant pressure. Over 50 of the 125 Russian attacks along the front were directed at this sector, with the main Russian offensive focused on Pokrovsk. The Ukrainians have managed to slow down the Russian advance on Pokrovsk, but the situation remains dangerous for the defenders near Kurakhove. Russian troops are also advancing towards the mining town of Hirnyk, threatening to surround several units there, and towards the town of Vuhledar, which the Russians have previously attempted to capture through frontal assaults.

00:28 American Convicted in Russia for Kidnapping Attempt A United States citizen has been handed a six-year prison sentence in Russia for attempting to depart the country with his Russian son without the mother's approval. A court in the Kaliningrad region ruled the man guilty of attempted "kidnapping" and mandated his imprisonment in a labor camp. As per the verdict, the American man attempted to leave Russia with his four-year-old son, bound for Poland, in July 2023. "Without acquiring the mother's consent, he attempted to remove the child from the country," the court stated via the Telegram messaging app. He allegedly attempted to cross the border into Poland via a forested area before being intercepted by border guards. Relations between the United States and Russia remain strained due to the Ukraine conflict.

23:14 Casualties in Russia After Attack on Village Near Border Three individuals have perished in an attack on a Russian village close to the Ukrainian border, as reported by local authorities. The village of Archangelskoe, positioned five kilometers from the border, was "bombarded by the Ukrainian army" on Monday, as stated by the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, via the Telegram messaging app. Two adults and a teenager were slain, and two more individuals, including a child, sustained injuries.

22:13 Zelensky Commends Scholz for German Assistance Following New York Encounter After a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in New York, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized the significance of Germany's support. "We are extremely thankful to Germany for its assistance," Zelensky noted on Twitter. "Together, we have saved countless lives, and we can undoubtedly do more to fortify security across the entire European continent." Scholz, nonetheless, reiterated the German government's stance of withholding Ukraine from obtaining advanced weaponry.

21:35 Forbes: Russia's Lone Aircraft Carrier Breaks Down, Crew Deployed to War

Russia has one operational aircraft carrier, known as "Admiral Kuznetsov," which has garnered considerable attention due to its limited deployments since its launch in the 1980s, despite a history of mishaps. Now, Forbes reveals that an escalating number of sailors from the 15,000-strong Kuznetsov crew are being deployed to Ukraine, not on their aircraft carrier, but as part of their own battalion. According to Forbes, this is one of the techniques employed to meet Russia's monthly recruitment demands, estimated at 30,000 new combatants each month. While the Kuznetsov struggles with deterioration and is increasingly likely to turn into a permanent fixture along the coast of Murmansk, where it has allegedly been docked for some time.

