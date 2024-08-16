- The state government uses over 70 million sheets of paper

Paper consumption by the state government decreases. In 2019, approximately 89.3 million A4 sheets and around 1.3 million A3 sheets were used, compared to 2023, when it was 75.5 million A4 sheets and 965,000 A3 sheets. This is evident from the response from the government in Schwerin to an inquiry by independent state parliamentarian Eva Maria Schneider-Gärtner.

However, spending on paper increased from around 465,000 euros in 2019 to 618,000 euros recently. The reason for this is the rising cost of paper.

Electronic records to save more paper

The state government aims to further reduce paper consumption by increasing the use of digital technologies, as stated in the response to the inquiry. "By equipping employees with mobile devices instead of desktop PCs, providing infrastructure for mobile work within government buildings, implementing an electronic document management system, and using digital tools for collaboration, the foundation for paperless communication is being laid."

The state government particularly expects significant savings through the introduction of electronic records in state authorities.

The state government's shift towards digital technologies is expected to lead to a greater decrease in heavy paper usage. The aim is to achieve significant savings through the widespread use of electronic records in state authorities.

