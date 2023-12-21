Movie - "The Staff Room" and Wim Wenders in Oscar preliminary round

The German film "Das Lehrerzimmer" has successfully cleared another hurdle in the Oscar race. The drama by director Ilker Çatak made it onto the shortlist of 15 candidates, as announced by the Oscar Academy in Beverly Hills, California. 88 countries had applied for the Oscar in the "International Feature Film" category for 2024.

German director Wim Wenders also made the shortlist with "Perfect Days". His film, which was shot in Tokyo, is in the running for the foreign Oscar for Japan.

In addition to Germany and Japan, countries such as Finland ("Falling Leaves"), France ("Beloved Cook"), Italy ("Io capitano"), Great Britain ("The Zone of Interest"), Spain ("The Snow Society") and Ukraine ("20 Days in Mariupol") are also represented.

The German film "Das Lehrerzimmer" tells the story of a conflict at a school that gets out of hand. It centers on a young teacher (Leonie Benesch) who wants to solve a series of thefts at her school.

From the shortlist of 15 candidates, five films will be nominated for the final round on January 23. The Oscars are scheduled to be awarded on March 10, 2024.

