The staff member inadvertently discarded the beer can artpiece from the museum.

"Initially appearing waste-worthy, 'All the wonderful moments we shared' by French artist Alexandre Lavet, turns out to be a masterpiece, as revealed by the LAM Museum. The painting is meticulously crafted using acrylics, with minute details accurately replicated, the statement from the LAM Museum mentioned recently.

According to the museum, based in Lisse, about 30 km from Amsterdam, the beer cans signify cherished memories shared with beloved companions. Evenings spent indulging in drinks might seem insignificant compared to grander schemes, but they symbolize priceless moments of connection.

The technician, substituting for the regular one, could possibly be overlooked for the mistake, considering the beer cans were nestled in a glass lift shaft, a typical construction site remnant.

As a part of the museum's unique approach, pieces are showcased in so-called "unconventional locations." Sietske van Zanten, the museum director, stated in October that "Our collection revolves around food and consumption." The artwork encourages visitors to view familiar items from a fresh perspective. "By placing artworks in out-of-the-ordinary spots, we heighten this experience and keep visitors engaged."

The museum confirmed it holds no grudge against the technician. "He was just carrying out his duties sincerely," said van Zanten. "In a way, it underscores Alexandre Lavet's art's impact."

The cans were subsequently found in a trash bag, intact, and later exhibited on a traditional plinth at the museum entrance. "We wanted to give them a moment in the limelight," said curator Elisah van den Bergh. The location of the work for future display remains uncertain.

The statement concluded, "We thrive on surprising our visitors, so no location is off-limits."

Recent years in modern art have been marked by confounding situations and debates.

Last year, an artwork, consisting of a banana taped to a wall, was devoured by a visitor at a Seoul, South Korea gallery. The fruit, in fact, was 'Comedian', a renowned piece by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, gaining widespread attention after selling for $120,000 at Art Basel Miami Beach in December 2019."

