- The Speaker of Parliament assumes the role of honorary supporter for bears.

The head of Berlin's legislative body, Cornelia Seibeld (CDU), has accepted the role of honorary guardian for Berli's urban symbol, a brown bear named Lillebror from the zoo. As Seibeld put it, "With the bear symbolizing our city, we in the Berlin House of Representatives feel a unique bond." The moniker "Lillebror" translates to "little brother" in Swedish.

In partnership with the zoo, Seibeld aims to educate Berliners about the serious concerns facing bears and the significance of preserving biodiversity and natural environments. "Beyond representing our city, the bear embodies a harmonious coexistence between humans and animals," she added. To celebrate her new patronage role, Seibeld treated the trio of Berlin brown bears, Lillebror, Lucifer, and Momoa, to a refreshing surprise: three massive icy treats, catering to their predominantly plant-based diet.

Having arrived in Berlin in 2023 as part of a European breeding program, these three bear siblings already share a special connection with residents, born in 2019. Europe's brown bears face the threat of extinction, as a result of relentless poaching and habitat loss. Consequently, Germany has been without these bears for over 150 years.

