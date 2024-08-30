- The SPD's most significant electoral campaign prior to the election features Scholz as a special guest

Approximately three weeks before the regional election, the SPD invites you to its biggest event during the campaign in Potsdam - with Chancellor Olaf Scholz in attendance. Unfortunately, Scholz won't be delivering a speech as initially planned, as he's predicted to arrive later in the evening. Over a thousand attendees are expected, including the Minister President and top candidate Dietmar Woidke, his former successor Matthias Platzeck, and the Saarland's chief executive Anke Rehlinger. Only invited guests will be present, with many of them hailing from civil society.

Woidke shared with "Handelsblatt" a few days prior that he had no intentions of sharing the stage with Scholz in the campaign, firmly stating, "No." The Brandenburg SPD has historically relied on strong local figures, Woidke stated. Scholz secured his seat in the Bundestag within the Potsdam/Potsdam Mittelmark II/Teltow-Fläming II district. Woidke has spoken out against the federal government's direction on several occasions.

In Brandenburg, where the SPD has been leading the state since 1990, the party ranked second in the most recent Insa poll from August, with 20% trailing behind the AfD with 24% and just ahead of the CDU with 19% and the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) with 17%. Nationally, the SPD has been polling at 15%. The traffic light coalition in the federal government has been under scrutiny for months.



