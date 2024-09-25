The SPD leader expresses heartfelt gratitude towards Nouripour and Lang for their commendable contributions.

The SPD commends the collaborative effort following the Green Party leadership's departure. From their parliamentary group, they express no anticipated changes in the coalition's operation.

SPD leaders Saskia Esken and Lars Klingbeil commended the resigning Green Party leadership for their cooperative efforts. In a joint statement, they acknowledged, "We've consistently communicated and resolved issues honestly and sostainably at the top levels of our two parties." They further added, "Despite our various policy disagreements, this partnership was enjoyable due to its robust personal connections." As a result, they extended their heartfelt thanks to Omid Nouripour and Ricarda Lang. They didn't make any comments regarding the potential effects on the SPD-Green-FDP traffic light coalition.

Previously, Mast had already spoken from the parliamentary group. She approved of the decision "with respect," believing, "The Greens will still push their topics in the traffic light coalition. Therefore, I assume this is an internal Green Party reshuffle rather than a government or Green parliamentary group adjustment." Mast emphasized that she saw no impact on the SPD or the traffic light coalition's operations. The other parties also had their independent projects to complete in the government. "We're still in work mode, just as before."

"SPD is good to go," Mast stated about potential consequences of the Green decision on her party. The party executive was scheduled to meet for a retreat on October 12 and 13. It was clear they'd enter the Bundestag election campaign with Chancellor Olaf Scholz as their leading candidate.

The SPD leaders acknowledged the collaboration from The Green Group, specifically Omid Nouripour and Ricarda Lang, in their joint statement. Despite the departure of the Green Party leadership, Mast believed that the Greens would still advocate for their topics within the SPD-Green-FDP coalition.

