The SPD leader, Esken, perceives no imminent opportunity for salvation.

Nov 14, the budget committee assembly is scheduled. Finance Minister Lindner is still lacking numerous billion euros. Nevertheless, SPD leader Esken advocates against reductions. She envisions financial investments worth up to 600 billion euros to boost Germany's economy.

SPD chief Esken advocates for significant investments and a departure from rigid debt regulations to help revive Germany's economy. "It's not the moment to scale back, it's the time to invest so we can maintain our pride in 'Made in Germany' in the future," Esken stated to the Funke media group. Representatives from parties, employer associations, trade unions, numerous economists, and even the finance minister's closest advisor all suggest that the state should inject at least 400 to 600 billion euros more into the economy in the coming years to secure its future and lay the groundwork for private investments.

Esken criticized Finance Minister and FDP leader Christian Lindner's stance, labeling his "unwavering adherence to the debt limit" as increasingly isolating. She referred to the debt limit as a "barrier to progress."

FDP sees financial potential in citizen's income, subsidies, and NGOs

In light of the latest tax estimate, Lindner emphasized that there's no room for redistributive policies, and further cuts will be necessary. Not all state services are viable. The 2025 budget draft still falls short several billion euros. The deficit must be covered by the critical budget committee meeting on Nov 14. FDP leader Lindner strongly opposes any relaxation of the debt limit.

In "Bild am Sonntag," FDP parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr outlined areas where his faction sees potential savings. He proposed replacing flat-rate housing cost allowances for citizens' income recipients with individual rates, which could save between 1 and 2 billion euros. The coalition must also "naturally review subsidies," according to Dürr, without providing specifics. Grants to non-governmental organizations (NGOs) should also be "scrutinized."

Dürr also highlighted that Nov 14 is not a decisive date for the coalition's future. "I, nor my faction, subscribe to the notion that Nov 14 is some sort of magical milestone." The federal budget won't be finalized until late November, and there's still time until early January to implement the growth package. However, all 49 measures of the growth package must be in effect by the turn of the year, cautioned the FDP parliamentary group leader.

Esken advocates for a shift in budgetary policy, calling for significant investments to boost Germany's economy and a departure from rigid debt regulations. She believes that the state should inject at least 600 billion euros more into the economy in the coming years.

Despite the budgetary challenges, FDP leader Lindner strongly opposes any relaxation of the debt limit, favoring cost-saving measures such as reviewing subsidies and scrutinizing grants to non-governmental organizations.

Read also: