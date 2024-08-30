- The SPD issues an alarm over impending healthcare predicament.

Due to a lack of proficient healthcare workers in Schleswig-Holstein, the SPD sounds the alarm for an imminent predicament. As per SPD group leader Serpil Midyatli, around 68 family physicians are absent in this northernmost state. Moreover, over 30% of active general practitioners are edging towards retirement. Midyatli stated, "The state administration is heading towards a crisis that'll be hard to manage."

To combat this issue, the SPD recommends beefing up family medicine education. Their plan involves making it compulsory for all students to study and pass general medicine.

The party pinpoints three main hurdles for the area: deficient funding in healthcare, scarcity of skilled labor, and medical assistance in rural regions.

Blaming the federal government won't cut it

Midyatli underscored, "Merely blaming Berlin, which we've grown accustomed to from this state administration in various domains, including healthcare policy, won't resolve the issues solely in Schleswig-Holstein." The state possesses sufficient abilities to tackle the matters on its own.

