The SPD halts the provisional discussions in Saxony

The Alliance for Germany (AfD) proposes a vote on establishing a Corona investigation committee, which is approved by BSW members. This motion might hinder potential coalition talks between SPD and CDU in Saxony. The SPD expresses concern for clarification, while BSW alleges misconduct.

Negotiations between CDU, BSW, and SPD for potential Saxony governance are momentarily paused. An SPD representative communicated this decision following partial BSW support for an AfD faction's proposal to establish a Corona investigation committee. "Post-assembly session, an internal need for clarification has arisen," the SPD spokesperson declared. Thus, the scheduled meetings have been postponed temporarily.

BSW chairwoman Sabine Zimmermann disclosed: "We were about to meet with CDU and SPD representatives in the health and social affairs working group to strategically guide Saxony's health system, when the SPD abruptly halted the exploratory discussions." Zimmermann accused the SPD of harming the state, urging the Social Democrats to "promptly" rejoin the negotiation process.

Earlier, the Saxony parliament determined to create a Corona investigation committee. The AfD faction's proposal received sufficient votes during a special session, with BSW members included. At least 24 votes – a fifth of the total 120 members – were necessary. AfD holds 40 seats in the state parliament; thus, the committee's establishment was anticipated.

Saxon AfD head, Jörg Urban, declared, "Our aim is to uncover the mistakes made by Mr. Kretschmer, Ms. Köpping, and other Saxon officials." His colleague, Thomas Prantl, thanked the BSW for their votes. BSW member Ingolf Huhn confirmed, "The necessity for investigation is unquestionable." He highlighted a committee of inquiry as a suitable means. To him, the CDU and SPD-requested investigation committee on Wednesday was merely a "feel-good event."

The Greens' parliamentary business manager, Valentin Lippmann, criticized the BSW's voting behavior as a "burden for the projected traffic light coalition." Rather than supporting CDU and SPD's motion for a committee of inquiry, the BSW aligns with the AfD, he contended. "Reliable cooperation demands differently."

Leftist party members voiced severe criticism. BSW members were accused of serving AfD, which "trivialized the coronavirus, dismisses all Corona protection measures as 'dictatorship', and has long solidified its judgment without an investigative committee," as stated by Rico Gebhart.

The BSW, with 15 members in the state parliament, cannot independently establish a committee. A decision on the CDU and SPD motion for a committee of inquiry is delayed for future consideration.

The CDU might find it challenging to maintain a cooperative relationship with BSW due to the latter's partial support for the AfD's Corona investigation committee proposal. In response to BSW's actions, the CDU and SPD have temporarily halted their negotiations for potential Saxony governance.

Read also: