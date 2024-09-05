- The SPD faction is planning to depart with Scholz.

Following a four-day slump post the SPD's disappointing election performances in Thuringia and Saxony, the SPD's parliamentary group is scheduled to meet for their annual post-summer gathering on Thursday. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) is anticipated to attend the initial part of the two-day event held in Nauen, Brandenburg. The parliamentary group members, being the largest one in parliament, are planning to approve several policy papers, such as those concerning internal security and the debt limit.

The elections in Thuringia and Saxony resulted in the SPD's worst-ever showings, with 6.1 and 7.3% respectively. The showing in Thuringia even marked the worst in any state election's history. However, the focus for the SPD lies in the Brandenburg elections scheduled for September 22. Since 1990, they have held the position of Minister-President in Brandenburg. Yet, presently, the AfD leads in the polls.

The SPD parliamentary group will discuss and potentially approve various policy papers during their meeting, including those related to internal security and the debt limit.

