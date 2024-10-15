The SPD and Greens concede, while FDP and BSW maintain a slight edge.

There's a shift in the latest RTL/ntv Trendbarometer, negatively impacting the Greens and SPD, while boosting the FDP and BSW. With a minor change, the figures stay within the acceptable variance margin. The CDU and CSU continue to dominate with a consistent 31% approval rating, while the AfD also remains stationary at 17%. The SPD drops by one percentage point to 16%, the Greens return to 10%, matching their value from November 2017, which is the party's lowest score since then.

The FDP is closing in on the five-percent threshold once more with another point increase. The BSW also saw a positive change of one point, ensuring a comfortable passage into the Bundestag. The Left maintains its existence-threatening standing.

Should an election be held this week, the following distribution of seats would be predicted according to the RTL/ntv Trendbarometer: CDU/CSU (24.1% in the 2021 election) 31%, AfD (10.3%) 17%, SPD (25.7%) 16%, Greens (14.8%) 10%, BSW (-) 7%, FDP (11.5%) 4%, and other parties 12%. The percentage of votes for other parties is unchanged from last week.

The SPD also fails to make gains in the chancellor race - on the contrary: If voters were to choose between Olaf Scholz and Friedrich Merz, the Union's chancellor candidate, 24% would side with Scholz, and 28% would support Merz. The previous week, Scholz led by one point, and Merz trailed by one point less. As a result, the gap has widened to four percentage points. An astounding 48% of voters reject both candidates.

In the eastern region, the figures diverge slightly from the overall average: 55% of voters reject both candidates in this region. Scholz garners 21% support in the east, while Merz acquires 24%. Among men, Merz holds a clear lead: 31% of males prefer Merz, while 21% lean towards Scholz. Scholz manages to secure the favor of 27% of female voters, as opposed to Merz's 25%. Neither man inspires a strong sense of loyalty among their respective parties: 64% of CDU/CSU supporters back Merz, while 29% remain undecided. Among SPD supporters, 68% opt for Scholz, while 24% show indifference towards both candidates.

When it comes to political competence, there has been little change. The Union maintains its rating of 19%. The SPD loses one percentage point, tying with the AfD at 8%. The Greens remain constant at 6%. The FDP experienced a significant boost in approval in regards to handling Germany's issues, jumping from 1% to 2%. The approval for other parties decreases by one point to 4%. An impressive 53% of respondents do not trust any party with political competence, one point higher than last week.

During the survey period, 40% of participants deemed the Middle East conflict a key issue. The federal government and the war in Ukraine were cited by 34% and 33% of respondents, respectively. Approximately 27% considered the economic situation to be significant. The formation of governments following the state elections in the east was mentioned by 17% of survey participants, followed by immigration at 10%, the US election campaign at 9%, and climate and environment at 8%.

Data for the RTL/ntv-Trendbarometer was collected by Forsa on behalf of RTL Germany between October 8 and 14. The sample size was 2501 respondents. The statistical error tolerance is +/- 2.5 percentage points.

For further information on Forsa, click here.*Forsa conducts surveys on behalf of RTL Germany.

