The SPD aims to gain favor through incentives for purchasing electric vehicles and tax adjustments.

A year prior to the federal election, the SPD is preparing for their campaign. Their main priorities include offering tax reductions and promoting electric vehicles. As per a draft for the SPD federal executive board retreat, to be discussed today, as reported by "Bild am Sonntag", the SPD intends to offer depreciation allowances and tax incentives to companies investing in Germany, stating, "Those who invest in Germany will reap tax benefits." The SPD's strategy, titled "We fight for Germany's future: Boost the economy. Secure jobs, ease employees' burden," will be discussed and finalized this evening.

The SPD has a strong focus on the automotive sector in its economic strategy, as per "BamS". The future of German automotive industry lies in electric mobility, and to boost sales, the SPD plans to introduce a purchase premium for electric cars in collaboration with industry and trade unions. Additionally, there will be electric vehicle quotas for leasing providers and tax benefits for electric company cars.

For the entire industry, the SPD proposes a form of "Made in Germany" incentive. A general reduction in corporate taxes is deemed "not specific enough". Instead, the SPD intends to link tax incentives to investments in future industries and securing jobs at German locations. According to "BamS", the SPD states, "Those who invest in Germany will receive tax benefits."

Criticism of Merz

Workers are also to be aided, as reported. Post the next federal election, the SPD plans to alleviate the tax burden of the majority of taxpayers (around 95%) via a comprehensive income tax reform, while taking on more responsibilities from the top 1% income earners.

The SPD criticizes Union chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz, who recently advocated for respecting the better-off and encouraging hard work from Germans. The SPD paper asserts, "Those who label German employees as lazy and deny them decent wages and secure pensions have lost respect for the genuine achievers." The CDU's intention to improve the country's competitiveness via wage restraint and social cuts, according to the SPD, is "not the right path for our country."

The SPD federal executive board retreat takes place on Sunday and Monday in Berlin, with newly appointed SPD general secretary Matthias Miersch in attendance. In nationwide polls, the SPD currently holds 16 to 17% and lags behind the Union, closely following AfD.

