When it comes to making a move, Bavaria's Minister-President, Markus Söder, never misses the mark. During his press conference with CDU leader Merz, he went ahead and proposed the chancellorship to him. Yet, Söder couldn't help but throw in a little jab.

For years, Söder has been itching to leave his post in Bavaria and step up to the plate as Federal Chancellor in Berlin. His aspirations were clear in 2021, but he consistently kept his desires hidden from the public. Now, however, he's thrown in the towel and officially offered the chancellorship to Friedrich Merz. According to Merz, both were in agreement: they didn't want a repeat of 2021.

Söder had been merciless with the CDU's chancellor candidate Armin Laschet back then, constantly taking jabs at him. The CDU believed Söder's attacks cost Laschet a better result.

Now, it seems like everything is different, as both Söder and Merz emphasize their mutual respect. But Söder seemed to want to make one thing clear after offering the chancellorship: if he had wanted to, he could have done it too.

"Friedrich Merz and I, we both have high public approval and significance in the polls," Söder said. "Therefore, it's in the CDU/CSU's DNA to consider both party leaders as viable options for the nation's top political role, the chancellor candidacy." Merz looked at him, raising his eyebrows as if to confirm he had heard correctly.

"Historically, however, the CDU, as the larger sister party, has a clear first right of access," Söder explained. "Friedrich Merz, as party leader, is exercising this right," said the Bavarian. Merz has Söder's full support, which he does not give begrudgingly.

The Art of Implying

Classic Söder. He's subtle enough not to put himself in a vulnerable position, but leaves room for interpretation. First, he positions himself on an equal footing with the chancellor candidate. Unlike the Greens, where Robert Habeck said, "Annalena, the stage is yours." Söder makes it clear: either him or Merz. Only Merz is the CDU's front runner.

When he mentions that both have "high public approval and significance" in the polls, everyone knows: Söder's popularity numbers are miles ahead of Merz's. Merz having the first right of access as CDU leader is just a formal reason for his nomination as chancellor candidate. That Merz is suitable for the position not only due to his position, but also due to his character or experience, Söder does not say. Yet, he assures him of his high regard.

Söder is indeed a pro at implied language, speaking between the lines. The coming year will be interesting to see how much restraint he can exercise as Merz's potential partner in the race for Chancellor. Söder as a competitor to the CDU chancellor candidate: that didn't work. Whether Söder as a partner will bring better results for the Union is yet to be seen, a question Merz himself might be pondering after this press conference.

