The South Korean administration doesn't dismiss the idea of sending weapons directly to Ukraine.

South Korea's Foreign Minister, Cho Tae-yul, has declared that South Korea can't be complacent when North Korea sends troops to Russia. He stated, as reported by Yonhap at a parliamentary hearing in Seoul, "I don't think we're in a situation to simply look on if this turns into a risk for our security."

A parliamentarian inquired if South Korea was contemplating direct weapon deliveries to Ukraine, and Cho responded that all possibilities were under consideration.

The precise actions would hinge on various factors, including the retaliatory measures North Korea receives from Russia. To date, South Korea, with the aim of avoiding escalating the conflict, has not distributed heavy weaponry to Ukraine.

As per South Korea's intelligence agency, North Korea has dispatched a total of 3,000 soldiers. These troops are said to be at Russian military facilities, where they're allegedly being readied for deployment against Ukraine. there's growing concern in South Korea that North Korea might emerge from its collaboration with Russia with enhanced military capability.

Additionally, the U.S. government asserts to have corroborated intelligence suggesting North Korean troops are in Russia. The purpose of their presence remains unclear, stated U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

