"Parasite" star Lee Sun-kyun - The South Korean actor has died

Lee Sun-kyun, a South Korean actor who played the lead role in the 2020 Oscar-winning film"Parasite", died on Wednesday morning, according to the Associated Press and South Korean news agency Yonhap. He was 48 years old.

According to the report , he was found dead in a car in a park in the center of Seoul. Police had been searching for Lee after his family claimed he had written a suicide note and left home early on Wednesday.

Lee and seven other people had recently been investigated by South Korea's Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency police for alleged illegal drug use. Lee claimed he was the victim of extortion by another person under investigation and had allegedly lost hundreds of thousands of dollars to extortion. According to Yonhap, police questioned Lee three times as recently as last Saturday for allegedly consuming marijuana and other drugs several times at the apartment of an employee of a posh bar in Seoul earlier this year. He claimed that he had been tricked and did not know what he had taken.

Help with depression and suicidal thoughts is available from the telephone helpline on the free number: 0800/111 0 111.

Major international success with "Parasite"

In 2020, "Parasite" won four Oscars, including Best Film, Best Director for Bong Joon-ho, Best Screenplay and Best International Feature Film for South Korea. It also won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, making it the first South Korean film to receive this honor. The cast of "Parasite", including Lee, won a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture.

Following his success in "Parasite", Lee starred in the Apple TV+ series "Dr. Brain", the first South Korean series, and was nominated for Best Actor at the 2022 International Emmy Awards. In the 2000s and 2010s, he also starred in South Korean projects such as "Payback", "Diary of a Prosecutor", "My Mister", "Killing Romance", "Kingmaker" and many others.

Lee was a very well-known artist in Korean cinema. In Cannes this year, he appeared in "Project Silence" and "Sleep". The latter was released in September and topped the Korean cinema charts for three weeks.

Lee Sun-kyun is survived by his wife, actress Jeon Hye-jin (47), and his two children.

Source: www.stern.de