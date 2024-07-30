- The Socialist Party politician Thomas Hartung died

SPD politician, physician, and state parliamentarian Thomas Hartung has passed away at the age of 53 following a serious illness. The education and culture politician of the SPD parliamentary group had returned to the state parliament after his illness in early summer and had participated in votes, among other things to improve kindergarten care, in one of the last plenary sessions before the state election.

SPD leader Gregor Maier spoke of a shocking news. "Thomas Hartung was a passionate politician with principles. He was a fighter for democracy and social justice - a Social Democrat through and through. Despite his serious illness, he fought for Thuringia with all his might. His loss is incredibly painful. My thoughts are with his family in these hours," Maier explained. Similarly, deputy faction leader Lutz Liebscher expressed himself, highlighting Hartung's role as a bridge-builder in political compromises.

Hartung was born on September 5, 1970, in Weimar. He studied medicine in Jena and worked as a physician. From 2009 to 2014 and from 2017 until now, he was a member of the Thuringian state parliament.

