- The social media platform introduces innovative artistic features.

Ain't we all been in that situation? When you're uploading vacation pics, you notice that the exact same shot's been done a thousand times over on Instagram. To assist users in making their posts stand out, the platform has added fresh features. Let's dive into the latest update.

New Fonts, Movements, and Flairs

Instagram is extending its Reels and Stories tools. Users now have a myriad of new font types to select from and can animate their text using diverse effects. These improvements aim to make it simpler for users to personalize their content.

To activate the new text feature, tap the text icon after selecting a pic from your photo gallery. By tapping the 'Gallery' button in the upper right corner of the screen, you can even add more images. Simply tapping the sticker itself will transform it into a rectangle, square, circle, heart, or star.

Text and Stickers for Photos and Slideshows

Another notable feature is the ability to add text and stickers directly to photos and slideshow posts. Users now have the freedom to add text to their images and place additional images as stickers on top. These features pave the way for more artistic freedom and bring forth new storytelling avenues.

Enhanced Slideshow Limit for More Content

Instagram has also increased the limit for slideshow posts to up to 20 photos and videos. This extension gives users greater room to craft more in-depth and diverse posts, as per the company's official blog post. Regardless of the format, users now have more opportunities to express their thoughts more intimately than before.

After exploring the new text features, you might find yourself creating more unique posts on Instagram. Using these new fonts and animations can help your vacation pictures stand out from the crowd on social media.

The expanded slideshow limit on Instagram allows for more content in a single post, providing more opportunities to tell a complete story using photos and videos, as noted in the company's official blog post.

