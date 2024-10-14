The Social Democratic Party (SPD) is strengthening its anti-Merz measures.

In the build-up to the federal election, the SPD leadership has unveiled its strategy, taking aim at the Union's Chancellor candidate, Friedrich Merz. His name appears frequently in a six-page list of demands adopted by the party executive, and the SPD chairwoman, Saskia Esken, has been critical of Merz's policies, referring to his flawed analyses and Macho attitude. The SPD aims to contrast Merz's perceived out-of-touch nature with its own message of equality and fairness, highlighting its program's focus on tax relief for the majority of taxpayers and support for the working class.

The SPD's strategy to attack Merz stems from the Union consistently leading in polls by 13 to 17 percentage points. This approach allows the party to divert attention from its own missteps and the negative perception of its incumbent Chancellor, who has historically poor poll numbers and whose leadership abilities have been questioned. Merz, on the other hand, is a frequent target due to his polarizing stance and perceived insensitivity towards certain issues.

In its election program, the SPD has announced plans to relieve 95% of taxpayers by increasing taxes on the top 1% and raising the peak tax rate. The party also intends to boost the economy by investing in infrastructure, promoting high-tech industries, and reducing energy prices for energy-intensive companies. In addition, the SPD plans to consider measures to boost electric car sales, although these proposals could be affected by a tight federal budget situation.

The SPD has also criticized the hypocrisy of Merz and the Union's position on coalitions. Merz's inability to distance himself from the policies of the incumbent government has led to accusations that he is merely following in the footsteps of Angela Merkel. However, the SPD believes that a Merz-led government would be willing to make concessions to junior coalition partners, such as the FDP, in order to secure a majority.

The SPD's attack on Merz has garnered mixed responses. While some see it as a viable strategy to gain support, others argue that it is a distraction from the party's own shortcomings and a misguided attempt to deflect attention from its own failures. Regardless, the election campaign promises to be a contentious one, with both sides fighting to gain the upper hand in the final months before the vote.

Regarding the SPD's proposal to relieve 95% of taxpayers by increasing taxes on the top 1%, Esken stated, "The income tax reform should be self-financing." Instead of lowering taxes for the majority, the top 1% will see an increase in their tax burden. The top tax rate and peak tax rate are set to be raised, with the latter currently being reached by a single earner with an annual income of 66,761 euros. The SPD believes that this threshold is too low and that too many people are being overtaxed on middle incomes.

To strengthen its image as a party of the working class, the SPD is also pushing for an increase in the minimum wage from 12.41 to 15 euros. This would undermine the pact between employers and employees that the Minimum Wage Commission sets the value. The SPD blames unprecedented inflation rates and a legally mandated increase in the citizens' allowance for eroding the gains made by employees during the 2021 federal election.

In an attempt to boost the economy, which is experiencing its second consecutive recessionary year in 2024, the SPD is focusing on state investments, particularly in infrastructure, high-tech promotion, and lower electricity prices for energy-intensive companies. The party is also considering promotional instruments to boost the sale of electric passenger cars, although these proposals could be affected by a tight federal budget situation. The SPD is pushing for a reform of the debt brake to enable credit-financed future investments, despite opposition from the Union and other parties.

The SPD believes that Merz would be willing to make concessions to junior coalition partners, such as the FDP, in order to secure a majority in the event of an election victory. However, the party is cautious in announcing its plans, as it does not want to reveal its hand too early in the campaign. The SPD is also wary of the potential backlash from voters who may view the party's attacks on Merz as petty and not focused on addressing the country's challenges.

In conclusion, the SPD's strategy of attacking Merz and focusing on its program has gained mixed reactions. While some viewers see it as a viable strategy to gain support, others argue that it is a distraction from the party's own shortcomings and misguided attempt to deflect attention from its own failures. Regardless, the election campaign promises to be a contentious one, with both sides fighting to gain the upper hand in the final months before the vote.

The Social Democratic Party (SPD) intends to finalize its election program on June 21st. Prior to this, various aspects, such as the tax reform, require fine-tuning. This extended timeline aligns with Party Leader Lars Klingbeil's belief that elections are substantially influenced in the final weeks leading up to the vote. People are not typically committed to a party's endorsement prior to that point. However, this flexibility also fuels speculation about potential candidate changes until three months before the election, assuming Defense Minister Boris Pistorius remains more popular than Scholz in polls.

The SPD's objectives, now voiced more forcefully, necessitate careful strategy. During the "Early Start" show on ntv, Green Party Chair Omid Nouripour pointed out that higher minimum wages, increased e-car subsidies, and debt brake reform can be implemented immediately with his party. The louder the SPD emphasizes its plans, the more apparent it becomes: The SPD holds the chancellorship, yet has implemented few of its members' ideas.

Chancellor failures on key issues, as acknowledged by Esken today, include the Renten Package II, Tariff Loyalty Act, a social rent law, and the Digital Pact for school digitalization. Esken underscored the urgency to address these matters promptly. However, these issues are impeded by responsible FDP ministers or the FDP parliamentary fraction.

Esken named Justice Minister Marco Buschmann and Bettina Stark-Watzinger as chief culprits. Within the SPD, there's discussion over whether the FDP consistently blocks the SPD's ideas or serves as a scapegoat for the chancellor. So far, Scholz has not been vocal in criticizing the debt brake. Even co-party leader Klingbeil cautioned the FDP against obstructing the Renten Package on Sunday.

The SPD has not only chosen Merz as its primary opponent but also aims to distance itself further from the Free Democrats. With three governing parties aiming to distinguish themselves, the autumn promises to be challenging for the traffic light coalition, considering the numerous contentious issues, such as the unresolved 2025 budget and various decisions aimed at enhancing security and economic growth in the Bundestag. Merz watches these developments from the sidelines, perhaps even with an occasional bird's-eye view.

The SPD's criticism of Merz's policies in the federal election 2025 campaign could potentially shift the focus from its own struggles with implementing key initiatives, such as the Renten Package II and the Digital Pact for school digitalization. proposed tax reforms, like increasing taxes on the top 1% to relieve 95% of taxpayers, might face scrutiny during the election debate as Merz could counter with his own economic proposals.

As the federal election 2025 approaches, Merz's perceived insensitivity towards certain issues and his polarizing stance could work against him, while the SPD's emphasis on equality, fairness, and support for the working class could resonate with voters. However, the SPD must be mindful of public perception, as some viewers may see its attacks on Merz as petty instead of focused on addressing the country's challenges.

Read also: