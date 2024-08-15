- The smoking prosecutor leaves the Münster "crime scene"

One of the most popular German "Tatort" teams has to cope with a significant loss. As the WDR announced on August 15th, veteran Mechthild Großmann is leaving the crime series. In the "Tatort" from Münster, she portrayed State Prosecutor Wilhelmine Klemm from the start. She will still appear in three unaired episodes of the series, but after that, she's done.

"Tatort" star Mechthild Großmann remains loyal to acting

"When the last Münster 'Tatort' with me is broadcast at the end of 2025, I will be 77 years old, and I have no intention of stopping working. I will continue to act in theater and give readings, preferably with music," Großmann said literally in the WDR statement.

She also thanked her colleagues. "It was an honor and a pleasure to work with Christine Urspruch and Björn Meyer, many years with Friederike Kempter and the wonderful Vadder - Claus D. Clausnitzer - and of course with Axel Prahl and Jan Josef Liefers for so long - 23 years. Thank you." If the WDR ever needs someone for the role of a villainous murderer in the future, Großmann added that she would be available.

Since the first Münster "Tatort" of the current cast featuring Prahl and Liefers in 2002, Großmann has been a regular ensemble member. The audience loved her character, the smoking state prosecutor with the distinctive deep voice who never beat around the bush. "Dear Mechthild Großmann: Thank you for so many wonderful years of crime entertainment!" said Alexander Bickel, head of the WDR Fiction department, on the occasion of her upcoming departure.

The 46th and next "Tatort" Münster, titled "Man dies only twice", is scheduled to be broadcast in the fourth quarter of 2024.

