Liquid hydrogen, in layman's terms. - The slight rise in individual water usage in Thuringia has been noted.

H2O intake per head in Thuringia observed a slight increment in 2022. On an average, each inhabitant of the state consumed 96.4 liters daily, as per the state's statistical office. This represented a rise of 2.9 liters compared to 2019. In comparison to the country-wide average of 126 liters consumed per person daily, Thuringians significantly underconsume water.

Approximately 118 million cubic meters of water were drawn from the state in 2022. Unlike other federal states, Thuringia primarily relies on water sources like lakes and reservoirs for a substantial 45.6% of its drinking water. In contrast, many other federal states mainly extract their drinking water from groundwater resources, as per the state's statistical office.

Private households, including small businesses, remain the leading consumer group. They consumed 74.1 million cubic meters of water in 2022. Another substantial portion - 19.8 million cubic meters - was consumed by entities such as commercial enterprises, public institutions, healthcare facilities, and agriculture.

The increase in H2O intake per head in Thuringia in 2022 was primarily due to the increased consumption of water by residents. Despite this, the state's average daily water consumption of 96.4 liters remains significantly lower than the country-wide average of 126 liters.

The majority of the 118 million cubic meters of water drawn from Thuringia in 2022 was consumed by private households and businesses, highlighting the importance of proper water management in these sectors.

Read also: