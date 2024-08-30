- The significantly decreased inflation rate in the euro zone drops to a level of 2.2%.

Inflation in the Eurozone took a noticeable dip in August, hitting its lowest point in three years. As per Eurostat's preliminary figures released on Friday, consumer prices spiked by 2.2% compared to the same month the previous year. This is the lowest inflation rate since summer 2021.

The notable drop in inflation can be largely credited to the drop in energy prices, which have seen a significant decrease compared to the previous year. Eurostat reported a decline of 3.0%, while prices for food, non-alcoholic beverages, and services have seen an uptick.

Analysts had anticipated this significant drop in inflation. Following a general and sometimes substantial decrease in inflation last year, inflation has proven to be quite persistent in recent months. In July, it even poked up slightly to 2.6%.

The core inflation rate, stripping away the fluctuating prices of energy, food, and non-alcoholic beverages, also dipped slightly by 0.1 percentage points to 2.8%. Many economists view this core inflation rate as a more accurate reflection of the underlying trend in inflation.

The inflation rate for the Eurozone has thus edged closer to the target of the European Central Bank (ECB) of a medium-term rate of two percent. In June, the ECB reduced interest rates for the first time since the inflation surge. At the July meeting, the central bank maintained interest rates as they were and hinted that future rate adjustments would hinge on economic data. Market projections for September include another ECB rate reduction.

