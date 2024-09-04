The significant rise in renewable energy's contribution to electrical power production in Germany occurred noticeably.

In the initial part of the year, the portion of renewable energy sources in Germany's electrical energy generation substantially grew. As per the Federal Statistical Office, revealed on a Wednesday, 61.5% of the electricity fed into the grid was sourced from wind, solar, hydroelectric power, and other renewables. In comparison, it was 53.3% the previous year. Overall, Germany's electrical energy production experienced a decrease of 5.3% compared to the same period in 2023.

Wind power emerged as the leading energy source, surpassing coal. It contributed to a third of the electricity production, while coal managed just over a fifth. Natural gas and photovoltaics followed closely, accounting for 14.6% and 13.9% respectively, as per statistics.

The production of wind power increased impressively in the first half of 2024 by 11.9%. This was largely due to the exceptionally windy conditions in the first half of the year, as explained by the Federal Statistical Office. Solar power production also saw an uptick of 8.3%, primarily thanks to the addition of new installations.

Conversely, coal power generation took a significant hit, dropping from 62.5 billion kilowatt hours to 45.9 billion. The role of natural gas as an energy source remained relatively consistent - 32.1 billion kilowatt hours compared to 32.7 billion in the same period in 2023.

As per the data, the demand for electricity remained steady in the first half of the year. The reduction in domestic electrical energy generation was compensated by an increase in imports. Imports saw a surge of 22.5%, while exports witnessed a decline of 15.2%. This is primarily due to the cheaper imported electricity compared to operating coal power plants.

The switch towards renewable energy sources is evident, as the share of energy sources like wind, solar, hydroelectric power, and others in Germany's electrical energy production continues to rise. Despite a decrease in overall electrical energy production, the use of conventional energy sources like coal and natural gas is declining, with renewables taking the lead in electricity generation.

Read also: