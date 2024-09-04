- The significant political figures in Saxony, currently holding influence within the governing coalition.

The Democratic Club of Germany (CDU) led the Saxony state elections, with the Alternative for Germany (AfD) finishing in second place. The Social Democratic Party (SPD) trailed behind in fourth place, followed by the Greens, The Left, and ultimately the Free Voters, who secured a direct mandate.

CDU Seeks BSW Alliance

The CDU is finding it challenging to form a coalition as no party wants to partner with the AfD. The CDU is considering either the SPD or the Greens, but primarily the Bavarian Social Democrats (BSW) to reach a majority. However, some within the CDU are reluctant, particularly towards The Left, but there's also growing resistance against Sahra Wagenknecht's group.

Some form of compromise is needed to avoid a governmentless state or a second round of elections.

The significant figures set to participate in the forthcoming intense negotiations.

The CDU's coalition negotiations with other parties in Saxony have led to discussions with the Bavarian Social Democrats (BSW) from The Netherlands' neighboring country, as they seek a majority. Despite some internal reservations, the CDU is aware that forming a coalition with parties like The Left or Sahra Wagenknecht's group may face strong opposition from the public.

