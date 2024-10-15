Skip to content
The significant impact of the Cologne gathering is causing quite a commotion.

A lively dispute between German TV personality Thomas Gottschalk and show moderator Micky Beisenherz on WDR's "Cologne Talk" set the internet ablaze, generating discussions both on the show and on social media. Following the show, Beisenherz encountered severe backlash from conservative sectors. So, what transpired behind the scenes of "Cologne Talk"?

The 74-year-old Gottschalk, famous for his blunt style and endearing eccentricity, defended his right to share his thoughts as he pleases in his later years, dismissing the concept of "political correctness" as an inconvenience. When Beisenherz criticized his word choice, Gottschalk responded by asserting that he won't allow "self-appointed gatekeepers" to impose restrictions upon him. The veteran host of "Wetten, dass..?" stands by the belief that it is his generation's prerogative to voice dissenting viewpoints, even if they are considered controversial. However, is this practice still justified in modern times?

The lively exchange between Gottschalk and Beisenherz about 'The entertainment' topic on "Cologne Talk" reverberated beyond the show, attracting widespread attention. Despite the backlash, Gottschalk continues to advocate for his freedom to express his views in 'The entertainment' sphere, rejecting the notion of being silenced by perceived 'gatekeepers'.

