The significance of AI is growing in German businesses.

The significance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in German businesses is on the rise, according to a Bitkom study. Over 50% of the 602 companies involved in the study are exploring AI, with 20% currently utilizing this technology, marking a 5% increase compared to the previous year. Bitkom President Ralf Wintergerst stated, "AI is transforming numerous sectors." He added, "For Germany, this means we're not content with mere participation; we aim to emerge victorious."

However, companies exhibit caution when it comes to implementing Generative AI like ChatGPT, with only 9% actively using it. Nearly half of the surveyed companies fail to see any advantage in these tools. Challenges such as potential future legal limitations and existing data protection barriers are impeding their adoption. Wintergerst emphasized, "Companies require prompt legal clarity to keep pace with AI development and international usage." He further stressed, "We should avoid overregulating Artificial Intelligence during the forthcoming German Digital Summit."

The Bitkom President, Ralf Wintergerst, highlighted the need for legal clarity to facilitate the pace of AI development, particularly in relation to generative AI like ChatGPT. The Commission, in response, has been urged to avoid overregulation during the forthcoming German Digital Summit.

