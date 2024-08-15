The show must go on, Taylor Swift?

Today, Taylor Swift takes to the stage for the first time since the thwarted terror attack on her fans in Vienna. Her performance at London's Wembley Stadium is highly anticipated - not least because it has raised many questions.

The show must go on. But at what cost? After canceling her three concerts at Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium, Taylor Swift is resuming her "The Eras" tour today, August 15th. The US superstar is set to perform at the sold-out London Wembley Stadium for a total of five nights. Whether Swift would even return to the stage after the foiled attack on her fans in Vienna was uncertain for various reasons.

What is known about the terror plans in Vienna?

He wanted to "kill many people." On the day before Taylor Swift's first concert in Vienna, Austrian security authorities arrested a 19-year-old who is suspected of planning an Islamist-motivated attack in the vicinity of the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna. Two other suspects were also taken into custody, but the suspicion against one of them of planning an attack with explosives and knives could not be confirmed. The main suspect and his 17-year-old alleged accomplice are being investigated for membership in a terrorist organization and a criminal association. The two young men had sworn allegiance to the terrorist organization Islamic State.

The 19-year-old, who is considered the mastermind of the planned terror action, has since recanted his initial confession, according to a lawyer. He allegedly made the explosives according to an internet tutorial and would only have tested a bomb in the forest. He claims he never intended to kill people. The younger one is currently silent about the allegations.

In the course of the terror investigation, five more people have been identified who are said to come from the environment of the suspects and who worked in the catering area at the three Swift concerts.

How is London ensuring the safety of the Swifties?

The planned attack in Vienna sparked speculation about the safety of the London Swifties and the potential cancellation of the five concerts in the British capital. However, a spokesman for the London police announced on August 12th that Swift would perform: "Nothing indicates that the matters investigated by the Austrian authorities will have any impact on the upcoming events here in London."

However, the five concerts will take place under increased security measures. As the US portal TMZ first reported, Swift and her fans will be guarded not only by a large police presence but also by additional private security forces specialized in counter-terrorism. Sniffer dogs and metal detectors will provide additional security. Additionally, no one without a valid ticket will be allowed near the Wembley Stadium. A popular tradition among Swifties who couldn't get tickets. In Munich, tens of thousands gathered on the Olympic Hill to listen to and sing along with the sounds from the stadium. However, this so-called "Taylor-gating" is strictly prohibited in London.

This question has been troubling Swifties since the cancelled Vienna concerts. While countless disappointed fans tried to console each other by singing Swift songs together in Vienna's city center, their idol remained silent on social media. To this day, the 34-year-old has not commented on the planned terrorist attack. This is unusual for Swift, who usually posts a summary of her perspective and thanks her fans after each stop on her "The Eras" tour. Last year, after a Swiftie died due to heat exhaustion before her concert in Rio, Swift expressed her condolences to the family. Similarly, she posted after a stabbing incident at a Swift dance event in British Southport, where three young girls were killed, expressing her shock and expressing her condolences to the families affected.

However, since the cancellation of the Vienna concerts, there has been radio silence on Swift's Instagram and X accounts. Even members of her dance crew have not uploaded any Instagram stories since then.

Did Swift have fear of an attack?

Yes. After the suicide bombing at Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester on May 22, 2017, which killed 22 young fans and the attacker, Swift feared similar attacks. In 2019, she wrote in an article for Elle magazine that she had "great fear" of going back on tour, saying she didn't know "how we could protect three million fans for seven months."

Why is Taylor Swift now facing criticism?

Not only has Swift's silence on social media worried Swifties, but also her whereabouts have been a cause for concern. For a long time, it was unclear where Taylor Swift was after the cancelled concerts. While RTL in Vienna was on the trail of the singer and assumed she was hiding in the luxurious "Rosewood Vienna" hotel, rumors also circulated that Swift might have flown directly to London, where she felt at home during her relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn. It was also speculated in the media that she might have secretly flown to her NFL friend Travis Kelce in the USA to be comforted after the terror shock.

Swift was finally spotted on August 13. Paparazzi photographed her leaving the exclusive private club "Annabel's". According to the celebrity portal "DeuxMoi", the singer reportedly threw a party for her crew there.

While many Swifties were happy to finally receive some kind of sign of life from their idol, others found Swift's behavior "not cool". In the comment section of the Instagram post by "DeuxMoi", many fans expressed their annoyance that Swift is partying without ever commenting on the cancelled Vienna concerts. "She seems to be doing everything - except talking about Vienna" or "She throws a party, but doesn't say a word about the cancelled concerts?", was among the comments.

The Vienna Swifties can only hope that Swift will finally break her silence tonight at Wembley Stadium.

Despite the increased security measures, the anticipation for Taylor Swift's performance at Wembley Stadium remains high. Despite the cancellation of her concerts in Vienna due to terror threats, Swift's love for music and her fans has led her to resume her "The Eras" tour.

