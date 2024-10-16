The shoreline is now off-limits due to the enigmatic presence of bullets.

A sizable number of strange, tar-like orbs have appeared on a well-known beach in a Sydney suburb, prompting its closure.

A sizable number of strange, tar-like orbs have appeared on a well-known beach in a Sydney suburb, prompting its closure. "Coogee Beach is temporarily closed," announced local mayor Dylan Parker via digital platforms. The "mysterious, dark, spherical trash" first showed up around midday on Tuesday, leaving authorities puzzled as to their source or composition.

Hundreds of these odd sphere-shaped items could be seen scattered across the popular beach. Instead of sunbathers and swimmers, only a few seagulls could be seen roaming the area, picking at and examining the beach. "At this point, it's unclear what they're made of, but they could be tar balls, which form when oil interacts with dirt and water, often following oil spills or leaks," Parker said.

Possible oil spill - or not?

Despite an extensive nighttime clean-up effort, the beach remained off-limits. Nearby beaches continued to operated, but with increased surveillance. "Visitors are advised to avoid Coogee Beach for now and refrain from handling the material while clean-up and investigations are ongoing," Parker stated.

Parker later revealed that city employees might have spotted an oil slick in the sea on Wednesday morning. However, confirmation was still pending. A local resident told the "Guardian" that "the only hint of an oil slick we've noticed is a single, oil-covered seagull carcass."

Local officials stated that no crew reported a ship oil spill, although they are obligated to do so, according to their policy. Fresh instances of these orbs were also found in the morning.

The unexplained appearance of the spherical trash on Coogee Beach has raised concerns about environmental pollution. If the tar balls are indeed the source of the spheres, it could be a sign of an oil spill or leak.

