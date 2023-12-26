The seven seconds of madness tear the master apart

Seven completely crazy seconds decide the first Christmas game in the NFL: The reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs around superstar Patrick Mahomes make two catastrophic mistakes, so that the dominant defense of the Las Vegas Raiders turns the game upside down within a very short time.

In the first of three NFL games on Christmas Day, the Kansas City Chiefs host the division rival Las Vegas Raiders. With nine wins and five losses, the defending champions were desperate to win to secure one of the top two spots in the AFC playoffs. That went badly wrong. Patrick Mahomes and Co. got back on track last week with a win against the Patriots, but against Las Vegas with German fullback Jakob Johnson, the reigning Super Bowl champions gave the game away within seven seconds after disastrous mistakes. In the end, the Raiders win a crazy game 20:14.

Fight and defense reign at the beginning of the duel, punt after punt. Thanks to a great reverse play with a fake ball handover, Las Vegas scores the first three points with a field goal shortly before the end of the first period. However, the Chiefs' offense stuttered badly at the start. Most of the yards come from a penalty for the Raiders. At the beginning of the second quarter, the total yards are an incredibly bad (for any NFL team, but especially for one led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes) -10 (8, -7 and -11 yards in the first three possessions).

Then Mahomes finally makes a few throws and Travis Kelce also manages a catch (number 900 in his career) including a run for several yards. Superstar partner Taylor Swift cheers along in the stands with a Santa hat and Christmas bell. A rare highlight follows: the Chiefs take the lead with a trick play. Running back Isiah Pacheco picks up the ball right off the snap, fakes a pass to Mahomes, but keeps the egg and dances through the defense for a good 15 yards for a touchdown.

Christmas presents and madness

But a few minutes later, madness reigns. Watch out: these same players from the successful trick play hand out Christmas presents. And with a red ribbon on them. Wow: The Raiders score two defensive touchdowns in seven seconds thanks to catastrophic mistakes by the Chiefs! On two consecutive plays! Unbelievable, that's probably never happened before in NFL history.

Near his own end zone, Pacheco again receives the ball off the snap, but this time he passes it directly to Mahomes. However, the trick play fails this time because the quarterback and running back misunderstand each other. The egg falls to the ground - Bilal Nichols from the Raiders says thank you and storms into the end zone.

Although the Raiders then miss the extra point, Mahomes throws an interception on the following play. It is the second pick-six in a row, as Jack Jones tanks his way through for the next touchdown for Las Vegas. It's 17:7 after a two-point conversion. Crazy sequences within seven seconds.

Fake punt and missed field goal

And it continues wildly: After Mahomes almost throws the next interception, Kansas City has to punt. But coach Andy Reid orders a fake punt, meaning the fourth attempt is surprisingly played and Justin Watson makes a spectacular catch.

This allows the Chiefs to kick another field goal but, in keeping with the crazy course of the game, it sails just to the left. A strange half came to an end and Las Vegas went into the break with a 17:7 lead, although the offense had done next to nothing.

Nothing happens for a long time in the second half. The Raiders' defensive line dominates, Mahomes is repeatedly sacked or hardly finds any targets and often has to run alone (ten runs with 53 yards at the end, Pacheco only has 26 as the second-best). With 24 seconds to go in the fourth quarter, Las Vegas is able to make it 20:7 with a field goal - although quarterback Aidan O'Connell has not completed a single pass since the first quarter (in the end only 9 of 21 attempts compared to Mahomes' 27 of 44). Is the Chiefs' Christmas miracle yet to come?

Chiefs Christmas miracle fails to materialize

Quite the opposite. When Mahomes once again fails to find a free teammate, he simply wants to throw a ball away, but his attempt with far too little body tension is too slack. The Raiders jump in between - next interception. Although the referees change the decision after video evidence, there are still no points at the end of the drive. And the scene proves once again that last season's MVP is not acting with his normal confidence and ability in these weeks and months.

Although the Chiefs come close again with a touchdown by Watson, it is not enough. Mahomes loses for the first time after 17 wins in a row in his own division and his Chiefs miss out on an early entry into the playoffs and will not start as top favorites this time. Jakob Johnson's Raiders can now hope to reach the knockout round again after their seventh win of the season, even if it will be difficult to make it despite the surprising and crazy victory.

