- The Semperoper commences its new season with the presentation of "The Flying Dutchman"

The Semperoper in Dresden commenced its new term with a staging of Richard Wagner's opera "The Flying Dutchman". This production marked the opera's initial performance at the same venue back in 1843. This time around, distinguished vocalists like Michael Volle (Dutchman), Jennifer Holloway (Senta), Georg Zeppenfeld (Daland), and Mary (portrayed by Christa Mayer), graced the stage. Axel Kober was responsible for the musical direction. The crowd's response was filled with extended applause and cheers.

Following a six-year tenure, Intendant Peter Theiler relinquished his position, passing it on to Nora Schmid, who had previously served as the opera's chief dramaturg. Moreover, Christian Thielemann stepped down as chief conductor of the Staatskapelle Dresden, handing the mantle to the Italian Daniele Gatti. Also, Kinsun Chan was appointed as the new ballet director.

Schmid announced ten new productions in the opera department and four new ballet pieces for her inaugural season. Her objective is to cover a vast musical spectrum, encompassing Baroque music to present-day compositions, fantastical fairy tales to science fiction operas. She also plans to revive 27 previously performed pieces, ensuring delight for the loyal fanbase. The first premiere will be Arrigo Boito's "Mefistofele", set to take place on September 28.

Schmid addressed the audience prior to the curtain fall, stating, "The waiting period for opera, ballet, and concert breaks is now over." She encouraged the audience to engage in a post-performance dialogue in the foyer or the Semperoper terraces.

Saturday would see Daniele Gatti making his debut as chief conductor of the Saxon State Orchestra. His previous performance with this orchestra took place 24 years prior, at the invitation of the former chief conductor, Giuseppe Sinopoli. The concert schedule includes Arnold Schoenberg's "Transfigured Night" in a string orchestra arrangement and Gustav Mahler's 1st Symphony. Additional performances are scheduled for Sunday and Monday.

