Carmen Geiss and Robert Geiss - The secret of their long marriage is teamwork

Carmen (58) and Robert Geiss (59) have been a couple for 42 years now. They have known each other since they were 15 years old. They married almost 30 years ago and have since built up their own empire. What is the secret of their long-term love? "We are a team. We are also never jealous of each other," Carmen Geiss tells Bild newspaper in an interview.

"Carmen thought about me: 'What kind of asshole is he?"

She met her Robert at the age of 15. However, it wasn't love at first sight."Carmen thought about me: 'What kind of asshole is he?" Robert Geiss recalls. His wife adds: "But the asshole turned out well."

They were still at school at the time and became a couple at the age of 16 - after just one date "on December 31, 1981, New Year's Eve", according to Carmen Geiss. According to the entrepreneur, he liked Carmen, who worked as a fitness model in the 80s, "from the very first moment": "I thought she was cool."

They had pursued the same goals from the start and were both determined. "We built everything we own together. Sometimes I had his back, then he had mine," says Carmen Geiss. Envy plays no role for them.

Carmen Geiss: "We looked for each other and found each other"

After twelve years of dating, the two got married. Since then, the Geisses have hardly been apart. Of course, it's "not all sunshine every day" for them either, and there can be a "thunderstorm now and then", says Carmen Geiss. But there has never been a moment in all these years "when I said I can no longer stand this man". The 58-year-old "couldn't live" without her Robert: "I would be lost without Robert. I think that's true on both sides. Robert wouldn't know what to do without me."

The entrepreneur also makes it clear: "Carmen is the best woman in the world for me. Otherwise we wouldn't have been together for 43 years." His sweetheart adds: "We looked for each other and found each other."

Carmen and Robert Geiss only celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary on Instagram in October. The two are parents to their two daughters Davina (20) and Shania (19). The family has been in front of the camera for the RTLzwei format "Die Geissens - Eine schrecklich glamouröse Familie" since 2011.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de