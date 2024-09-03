Dramatic Stage Performance - The Schlosspark Theater showcases five of its self-created productions

Director Dieter Hallervorden is set to appear in three shows at the Schlosspark Theater during the upcoming season. These include "The Dragon", a fairy tale comedy, the crime comedy "Cautious Killing", and the comedy "Winter Blossom". Hallervorden's involvement in these productions was highlighted during the presentation of the 2024/2025 season.

The theater's in-house schedule includes "The Dragon", "Grandma's Con", "The Detective", and two German-language debuts: "Stasi, Stress and Pitfalls" from France and "Fish Wants Bike" from England. Additionally, "Cautious Killing" and "Winter Blossom" will be joined by a revival of "A German Life". Beyond these productions, the theater has also scheduled a variety of guest performances, readings, and concerts featuring renowned German artists, it was revealed.

Hallervorden took charge of the Schlosspark Theater in 2008. After undergoing significant renovations, the venue was reopened in September 2009. According to available information, the theater's history can be traced back to the year 1804.

