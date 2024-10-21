Approximately 100 elite female footballers from 24 nations have called upon FIFA to terminate its money-making agreement with Saudi energy titan Aramco. Initiating their open plea, German Juventus Turin player Paulina Krumbiegel, alongside ex-Bayern Munich athletes Vivianne Miedema and Erin Nayler, among others, assert that "Dear President Infantino, the Aramco sponsorship serves as a slap in the face to women's football." They further argue that FIFA should not associate with this controversial sponsor.

Saudi Arabia, with its appalling human rights record, has invested billions of dollars in sporting sponsorships to divert attention away from its misdeeds. The letter touches upon the mistreatment of women in the country and the company's role in intensifying climate change, stating, "This collaboration is reminiscent of scoring an own goal for football; FIFA could as well pour oil on the pitch and ignite it."

Aramco, the world's foremost oil company, boasting an over 90% stake owned by the Saudis, officially began its partnership with FIFA in April this year. This agreement, effective until 2027, grants Aramco the coveted sponsorship rights for the 2026 Men's World Cup and the 2027 Women's World Cup.

FIFA: Women's Football Also Prospers

In response to the outcry, a FIFA representative retorted, asserting their dedication to inclusivity as they collaborate with various commercial partners supporting other sports too. The representative further justified the income from Aramco and other corporations, stating that it fosters growth in women's football by being channeled back into the sport at multiple levels. Moreover, investments in women's football have seen significant increases.

However, the 106 international footballers deem a partnership with a Saudi corporation dangerous, as it may hinder the advancements in women's football seen in recent years. They assert, "The Saudi regime not only curbs women's rights but also erodes the freedom of other citizens. Imagine, if LGBTQ+ players, who are the heroines of our sport, are compelled to promote the national oil company of a regime that penalizes the love they hold dear at the 2027 World Cup."

Recent protests have also emerged concerning the likely assignment of the 2034 Men's World Cup to Saudi Arabia, with the kingdom being the sole contender, implying an uncontested approval at FIFA Congress in December.

