In the region of Saarland, the summer of 2024 was marked by its wet and comfortably warm climate. According to the German Weather Service (DWD) based in Offenbach, the climate during June, July, and August was unpredictable, with spells of humid heat and intense downpours.

On certain days, intense thunderstorms struck certain areas, as the DWD explained. For instance, in the aftermath of the severe storms that struck on August 2, over 700 emergency responses were launched.

The average temperature for the season was 18.7 degrees, which was 2 degrees higher than the standard benchmark period of 1961 to 1990 (16.7 degrees). Simultaneously, there was an increase in rainfall and a rise in sunny days: the DWD recorded an average of 246 liters per square meter (previously recorded value: 226 liters). Moreover, the sun shone for a total of "an outstanding 735 hours" (previously recorded value: 631 hours).

The weather across the entire nation was similarly sweltering. The average temperature was 18.5 degrees, a 2.2 degrees increase from the standard benchmark period of 1961 to 1990, the weather service revealed. When compared to the more recent and warmer comparison period of 1991 to 2020 (17.6 degrees), the temperature difference was 0.9 degrees.

In conclusion, the summer of 2024 wasn't a record-breaking one, but rather "the 28th consecutive warm summer," as the DWD stated.

