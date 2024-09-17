The Russian Representative to the Western Nations Expresses Significant Concerns

The clamor for peace talks in the Ukraine conflict is growing louder, but Russian ambassador in Berlin, Sergei Nechaev, remains skeptical and dismisses proposals from Kyiv. He also spoke about the global scenario and drew comparisons to the Cold War era.

According to Sergei Nechaev, Western nations are failing to adhere to the rules. He mentioned in an interview with Deutschlandfunk that the situation is "significantly more critical" than during the Cold War. During that period, there were established guidelines that both sides followed. However, he criticized the current scenario, stating that Western partners are not adhering to these rules. Russia, which has been engaged in a war in Ukraine for a decade and has illegally annexed several Ukrainian regions, believes Ukraine is obtaining all sorts of weapons, with a rivalry over who provides the most.

Nechaev responded to the current discussion regarding Kyiv's demand for the use of Western long-range missiles against Russian territory to enhance defense against Russian attacks. He stated, "That would be an entirely unchartered situation for us, with all the repercussions that come with it." Such authorization would potentially make NATO countries "firmly at odds" with Russia, irrevocably positioning them as conflict parties.

Yet, Nechaev expressed caution regarding the possibility of peace negotiations in the Ukraine conflict. Firstly, a peace plan is necessary, as per Nechaev. Only when a blueprint is available can Russia assess its alignment with their own objectives. If it turns out to be another version of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace formula, then it is completely unacceptable for Russia.

In a recent ZDF summer interview, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz advocated for expediting efforts towards a peace settlement. Scholz, a part of the SPD, suggested that there will be another peace conference, although he did not specify a date. He was in agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Russia should also be involved in the conference.

Russia refuses to withdraw its troop deployment

Zelensky's peace formula necessitates a Russian withdrawal from Ukrainian territory, something Russia fiercely opposes. Scholz has been advocating for a peace process in Russia's conflict against Ukraine since late August. During his visit to Kazakhstan on Monday, he reaffirmed his support for a peace conference involving Russia. Nevertheless, Russia too needs to contribute by ending its aggression. So far, there's been no proposal for a concrete peace plan from the Chancellor.

In June, representatives from 93 nations attended the first peace conference in Switzerland, though Russia was not invited. Russia's primary ally, China, stayed away from the conference. The location and date for the subsequent conference remain undetermined.

Over a two-and-a-half-year period, Russia has been waging a large-scale assault on neighboring Ukraine, occupying approximately one-fifth of the territory and claiming further territories. In the autumn of 2022, Putin annexed the regions of Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia; despite the Russian military's partial control over these regions, Kyiv is demanding the withdrawal of Russian troops even from the annexed Crimean Peninsula.

Despite the calls for peace talks, the European Union has yet to play a significant role in the Ukraine conflict resolution process. Russia's ambassador in Berlin, Sergei Nechaev, suggested that peace negotiations could only commence when a clear plan is presented, which aligns with Russia's objectives, otherwise, it would be unacceptable.

