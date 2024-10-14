The Russian Kremlin volocationally disapproves of NATO's nuclear weapons drill.

14:37 Thiele: "Ukraine Elite Forces Possibly Entrapped"

According to military analyst Ralph Thiele, Ukraine's predicament on the battlefront, following the unsuccessful Kursk offensive, is grim. Urgent stabilization is required, which can only be achieved through a truce. Meanwhile, Putin is reportedly setting the stage for Russia's future weapon supply.

14:00 Russian Defense Minister Meets with Chinese Military Leadership

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Beloussov has journeyed to Beijing for discussions with China's military leadership. During his stay, he will engage in numerous negotiations with the military and political leadership of the nation, as per the Russian Defense Ministry's statement. The unannounced visit takes place ahead of the BRICS summit in Russia's Kazan, where Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to attend. Since the past two and a half years, Moscow and Beijing have intensified their diplomatic, military, and economic relations, conducting several joint military exercises since then.

13:28 Russian Military Abandons Unannounced Nighttime Drone Attacks

Last night apparently marked the first time in over a month and a half that Ukrainian forces were spared attacks by combat drones. No drone attacks have been reported by Ukrainian media yet - the first time in 48 consecutive nights. While the Russian army did launch attacks with guided bombs last night, the Ukrainian air force has not acknowledged any drone attacks.

13:15 Federal Government Verifies: Biden to Visit Soon

Government spokesperson Wolfgang Buechner has confirmed that US President Joe Biden will visit Germany later this week. The federal government is collaborating closely with the US government to finalize the details, but cannot disclose further information at this time. Initially, a state visit with full honors was planned for the end of last week, but Biden postponed it due to a hurricane in the US. Consequently, a summit to aid Ukraine at the US airbase in Ramstein was also called off.

12:43 Military Intelligence Service: Russian Transport Plane Catches Fire

A video released by the Ukrainian military intelligence service shows a plane ablaze on a Russian military airfield. The service asserts that a transport plane of the type Tu-134 ignited on the Russian military airfield "Orenburg-2" overnight on Sunday, suggesting it was an arson incident. Planes like these are primarily used for transporting the leadership of the Russian Defense Ministry. The South Russian region of Orenburg shares a border with Kazakhstan.

11:58 Intelligence Agency Discloses Summer Incident: Germany Narrowly Escapes Plane Crash

As per the intelligence agency, Germany barely evaded a plane crash in July due to a potential Russia-initiated fire in an air cargo package. It was fortuitous that the package caught fire on the ground at the DHL logistics center in Leipzig and not during the flight, said Thomas Haldenwang, president of the intelligence agency, during a public hearing of the German secret services in the Bundestag. Otherwise, it would have resulted in a crash. The fortunate escape, according to dpa information, was that the further flight of the cargo package from the Baltic region was delayed in Leipzig. The package contained an incendiary device that ignited and set a cargo container on fire. Security circles suspect that the incident is connected to Russian sabotage.

11:24 BND Chief Kahl: Putin Strives to Establish New World Order

The head of the Federal Intelligence Service, Bruno Kahl, perceives a direct military danger from Russia. "By the end of this decade, Russian forces may be capable of launching an assault on NATO," Kahl said in a hearing before the Parliamentary Control Committee of the Bundestag. "The Kremlin views the Federal Republic of Germany as an adversary," he stated, noting that Germany is the second-largest supporter of Ukraine, which was attacked by Russia. "We are engaged in a direct confrontation with Russia," Kahl said. Russian President Vladimir Putin's objective is not just Ukraine, but "in reality, the creation of a new world order," Kahl added. The Russian intelligence services are acting aggressively with all their means and without any inhibitions. "A further deterioration of the situation is highly likely," the BND president warned. Therefore, the German security services must be granted the means and powers by politics to counter these threats.

11:00 Top German Intelligence Officials Report Aggressive Russian Espionage

The heads of the German intelligence services emphasized hybrid and covert measures by Russia during a public hearing in the Bundestag. The president of the Military Shield Service, Martina Rosenberg, highlighted attempts by foreign intelligence services to spy on the Bundeswehr: "Whether to clarify German arms deliveries to Ukraine, training projects, or armament projects, or to instill a sense of uncertainty through sabotage actions." The president of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Thomas Haldenwang, stated that espionage and sabotage by Russian actors in Germany had significantly increased, both in number and quality. He explained, "We are witnessing aggressive action by the Russian intelligence services."

10:29 EU Imposes Sanctions on Iran for Missile Provision to Russia

A study by the Kyiv School of Economics indicates that Russia is significantly boosting its oil exports through its "specter fleet," a group of outdated oil tankers. The capacity reached 4.1 million barrels per day in June 2024, a significant rise from 2.2 million barrels per day in December 2022. This method now accounts for 70% of Russia's maritime oil exports, according to the study. Various Western nations claim that Russia is employing vessels barely above seaworthiness to bypass EU sanctions over the Ukraine conflict, allowing it to dodge a Western price cap on Russian oil exports to foreign countries. This also presents a significant ecological danger to marine environments.

09:28 Faeser Identifies Growing Russian Spy Threats in Germany

German Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser highlights the escalating risks associated with Russian intelligence activities within Germany. "We observe that Putin's regime is operating increasingly aggressively," she shared with Handelsblatt. "Our security agencies are deploying substantial resources to safeguard our nation against the threats of Russian espionage, sabotage actions, and cyberattacks." Previous occurrences of such incidents have averted potential explosive attacks in Germany, intended by the Russian regime against their military support for Ukraine. CDU foreign and security policy spokesperson Roderich Kiesewetter also voices concerns about violent acts: sabotage and targeted assassinations are likely, he informed Handelsblatt, suggesting a strengthening of intelligence services in terms of finances, personnel, and materials. "Our abilities in the counter-espionage sector are almost nonexistent, and sanctions for deterrence are only partially enacted," he criticized.

08:54 Russia Blames Ukraine for Kidnapping Kursk Citizens

Russia levels accusations of kidnapping against Ukraine. Russian human rights commissioner Tatjana Moskalkova accuses Ukrainian forces of abducting more than a thousand citizens from the Russian region of Kursk. She does not provide any proof. She also told the Argumenty I Fakty news portal that more than 30,000 people from Russian border regions had been evacuated to safety due to Ukrainian attacks and were housed in accommodations across Russia. International arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his children's commissioner still stand for the kidnapping of Ukrainian children. According to earlier Ukrainian reports, nearly 20,000 children had been taken to Russia or Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories by the beginning of the year. Some have since been returned.

07:44 Scholz Identifies Deficiencies in War ReportingChancellor Olaf Scholz acknowledges shortcomings in the coverage of the Ukraine war. Analyzing the hostile attitude towards Ukraine aid in eastern Germany, the SPD politician tells the "Schwäbische Zeitung": "Now it's a bit of a revenge that this question was never asked in interviews for a long time, and it also played hardly any role in newspapers, on television, and on the radio." He explains: "As federal chancellor, I was only asked why I wouldn't deliver more and faster weapons to Ukraine. The question of whether that's even right was hardly asked. And therefore, the explanation of why it's important to support Ukraine and remain level-headed was lacking." It's essential, he says, not to do everything that some are loudly advocating for. He decided not to deliver cruise missiles and established guidelines for where the weapons supplied by Germany could be used.

07:20 Wadephul Pushes Scholz to Provide Complete Weapon Systems Ahead of Biden VisitThe deputy chair of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, Johann Wadephul, accuses Chancellor Olaf Scholz of being too hesitant in supporting Ukraine. In anticipation of the expected visit of outgoing US President Joe Biden to Germany on Friday, Wadephul tells the "Tagesspiegel": "Scholz should use the opportunity to make it clear that Germany is ready to take a leading role in managing major conflicts." The reluctance of the SPD politician, he says, is the most significant obstacle to Ukraine. "Scholz can still give a push and allow Taurus and the free use of all weapon systems," he says. "That could also convince Biden."

06:41 Report: Orban Seeks Trump's Support in Ukraine Loan IssueThe Hungarian government plans to make a political concession to the Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump, according to a report by the US newspaper "Politico". Citing EU diplomats, the report suggests that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban wants to help Trump navigate a credit issue for Ukraine. This would enable Trump to inform his voters that, if re-elected, no more funds would be allocated to Ukraine. The report suggests that Hungary might agree to a modification of rules that would allow Washington to play a crucial role in loans distribution only after the US elections. The scenario arises because the existing US administration is urging for Russian assets in the EU to be permanently frozen to finance loan funds. Nevertheless, all EU countries would need to agree to expand the duration of Russia sanctions to 36 months for this to occur. However, Hungary has yet to approve.

03:42 NATO Commences Annual Defense Exercise Involving Nuclear WeaponsNATO has initiated its annual defense exercise, employing nuclear weapons. The "Steadfast Noon" exercise, taking place over the next two weeks, will involve approximately 2,000 military personnel from eight air bases. Key locations include air bases in Belgium and the Netherlands, as well as airspace over the UK, Denmark, and the North Sea. The exercises will feature more than 60 aircraft, including modern fighter jets capable of carrying US nuclear weapons stationed in Europe, long-range bombers, and surveillance and refueling aircraft. No live weapons will be utilized during the exercise. Read more here.

01:58 37,000 Folks Evacuated from SumyOver the last few weeks, around 37,000 residents of the Ukrainian region of Sumy, including 6,400 kids, have been evacuated. As per the military administration, more evacuations are planned. The region, bordering the Russian region of Kursk, experiences Russian attacks hundreds of times a day. Recently, attacks using guided bombs have significantly increased.

01:00 Merz: Ramstein Meeting Should've Happened Without BidenGermany's Union's chancellor candidate, Friedrich Merz, criticized the cancellation of the Ramstein meeting to support Ukraine after Biden's visit to Germany was cancelled. "I would've tried to save this conference," Merz said in the ARD show Caren Miosga. "Why do the Europeans make themselves appear smaller than they are?" Merz suggested becoming more independent from the US, considering the possibility of Trump becoming the US president again. "That's no longer the powerful nation we're used to."

23:08 Merz Would Hand Over Taurus Under Certain ConditionsCDU leader Friedrich Merz would only provide the cruise missile Taurus to Ukraine after a phased process. He supports telling Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop bombing civilian targets. If Russia does not comply, he would first lift the restriction on the use of the delivered weapons and then provide Taurus, he stated in the ARD. Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz rejects the delivery of Taurus, among other reasons, due to its range reaching Moscow. The Union's parliamentary group had submitted an application to provide Taurus to Ukraine twice. Read more here.

22:21 Borrell: Drones and AI Are Crucial in Ukraine WarThe war in Ukraine has demonstrated that the use of unmanned systems, artificial intelligence (AI), and other innovative technologies will be crucial in future conflicts, according to Josep Borrell. The EU must actively develop its own technological base to avoid dependence on third countries, Borrell wrote in his blog. The war against Ukraine has given a glimpse into the future of warfare: "Ground robots will handle reconnaissance and direct attack. Russia has already employed unmanned vehicles capable of shooting down tanks, grenades, and drones. Ukraine has used robots for evacuating the wounded and removing explosives. Drones in the air have already supplemented tanks. Maritime drones have largely neutralized Russia's naval advantage at sea and reopened the Black Sea."

22:05 Russian Drone Kills Man in Kherson RegionA civilian has died in the Kherson region due to a Russian drone strike, reports the regional military administration on Telegram. The 34-year-old man was traveling on a moped on the Novodmytrivka-Kizomys road, it is stated. Earlier, two injuries were reported due to a Russian drone attack in the region.

21:44 Report: Moscow Using Illegally Obtained Starlink Terminals for Military PurposesRussian troops continue to use illegally obtained Starlink satellite communication terminals on the front, despite U.S. efforts to halt the flow of technology, states "The Washington Post". The illegal Starlink terminals enable the Russians to utilize satellite communication services for improved attack coordination, increased drone deployments, and more precise artillery fire against Ukrainian forces.

21:05 Erdogan Gives Putin a Vase for His Birthday - Kremlin PleasedTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gifted Russian leader Vladimir Putin a vase for his birthday, Russian state news agency TASS reports, citing Kremlin advisor Yuri Ushakov. Putin celebrated his 72nd birthday on October 7. Erdogan sent his gift before their telephone conversation took place on the same day, Ushakov said. "It's a lovely vase," Ushakov commented.

20:41 Zelensky: North Koreans Fighting with Russians in UkraineAccording to Zelensky, not only is North Korea providing Russia with weapons, but it's also sending personnel to its armed forces. "We see an increasing alliance between Russia and regimes like North Korea. It's not just about the transfer of weapons anymore. It's actually about the transfer of people from North Korea to the military occupation troops," the Ukrainian president said in his evening address, urging his country's partners to strengthen their support. The front line needs more support, Ukraine needs greater long-range capabilities and more critical supplies for its forces. "It's about increasing pressure on the aggressor to prevent a larger war," Zelensky said.

