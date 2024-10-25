The Russian government levies accusations of meddling from the West prior to elections in Georgia.

As Georgia prepares for its parliamentary election on the night, Moscow accuses the West of interfering in their internal matters. Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin's spokesperson, denies any involvement, but raises concerns about the West's "exceptionally unusual" attempts to interfere. According to Peskov, the West is trying to dictate its terms to Tbilisi.

Saturday's election will see Georgians vote between pro-European opposition factions and the incumbent party, Georgian Dream. Critics charge that Georgian Dream has been advocating for an authoritarian, pro-Russian policy.

European Union officials have voiced concerns that the country may stray from its path towards EU membership and turn towards Russia instead.

Massive demonstrations took place in Georgia in May over a law mimicking Russia's "foreign agents" law, which has been used to quell dissent. The law sparked criticisms from Western nations as well.

Georgia continues to struggle with the aftermath of Russia's 2008 invasion during a brief conflict. Following the invasion, Russia set up military bases in two breakaway regions backed by Moscow, Abkhazia and South Ossetia, and declared them independent states.

Georgia is actively trying to navigate its political landscape ahead of Saturday's election, with critics claiming its incumbent party is attempting to implement an authoritarian, pro-Russian policy. In response to alleged interference from the West, Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin's spokesperson, stated that the West is trying to dictate its terms to Tbilisi.

Read also: