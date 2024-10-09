The Russian government dismisses rumors of dialogues between Putin and Trump

The situation with the report is causing some stir. As per star journalist Bob Woodward, ex-US President Trump had several conversations with President Putin of Russia following his departure from office. Both the Kremlin and Trump have refuted these claims. However, there's supposedly one instance that is factual.

Russian spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has rejected the US allegations of telephone conversations between Putin and Trump post-2021. Putin's spokesman asserted this in Moscow, echoing statements from Russian news agencies. Woodward's latest book "War" under scrutiny suggests there were potentially seven unreported dialogues between the two leaders.

Peskov acknowledged in a conversation with Bloomberg Economic that Trump had dispatched COVID-19 testing equipment to Moscow at the pandemic's outset. Peskov recalled that Russia had sent a plane carrying medical equipment and safety garments to the US when the pandemic was at its peak there. Regarding the phone calls, Peskov remained firm in his denial, though. Woodward claims in the media that ex-president Trump had dispatched COVID-19 testing equipment to Putin for personal use.

Trump campaign labels tales unfounded

The Trump campaign too dismissed the assertions in the book. Spokesman Steven Cheung stated, "All the tall tales concocted by Bob Woodward are baseless." Trump has been under scrutiny for decades due to his alleged or perceived ties with Putin and Russia, potentially impacting his re-election bid on November 5.

Woodward rose to fame by exposing the Watergate scandal, ultimately leading to President Richard Nixon's resignation in 1974. In his new book, he endeavors to illustrate the manner in which the Joe Biden administration has reacted to Russia's military invasion of Ukraine.

