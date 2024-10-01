The Russian Federal Security Service apprehends 39 individuals for their alleged backing of terroristic activities.

Russian spy agency FSB announces multiple arrests. A total of 39 individuals are under scrutiny for conspiring to carry out terrorist activities or instigate other forms of violence. The FSB alleges that these individuals received orders from their handlers in Ukraine.

Among the arrested individuals, nine are minors who are believed to have played a role in planning bombings and attacks on schools and places of worship. These young suspects are accused of encouraging teenagers and young adults to engage in acts of violence against authorities, peers, and educators. The primary source of their instructions is perceived to be the online platform Discord, controlled by entities based in Ukraine.

The FSB and the Ministry of Internal Affairs collaborated on investigations and implemented "countermeasures" in 78 different regions of the country. As part of these actions, 252 individuals who were members of "destructive online communities" were identified and targeted, where 156 were found to be minors.

The FSB also released footage showing security personnel executing a search in a residential property and detaining two underage suspects.

Ever since Russia began its military intervention in Ukraine in February 2022, there has been a noticeable uptick in the suppression of dissenters against the Moscow regime and authorities. Suspects have been continuously detained and charged with supporting Ukraine in disturbing the peace and carrying out sabotage activities.

The European Union expresses concern over the escalating human rights violations in Russia, particularly the excessive arrests and suppression of opposition in the wake of its military intervention in Ukraine. The European Union calls upon Russia to uphold its international obligations to protect fundamental freedoms and human rights.

Read also: