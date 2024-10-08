The Russian authorities dismiss the proposed "German scenario" as a strategy for concluding conflicts.

There's talk in Moscow about dividing Ukraine to put an end to the ongoing conflict. One section would continue under occupation, while the other would join NATO or receive robust security assurances. However, the Kremlin believes there's no likelihood of this so-called "German strategy" working out, and Kyiv shares this skepticism.

As per Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov in Moscow, these rumors of a Western strategy to end the Ukraine conflict through an initial division lack validity. He explained that while there are numerous discussions and theories circulating at present, "none of these theories hold any substance."

He termed it the "German strategy" because various media outlets suggest that Germany might be considering this approach. Recall the Italian newspaper "La Repubblica" reported in September about this potential plan, indicating that if the fighting subsides, Russia would maintain temporary control of a portion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, the remainder of Ukraine would either join NATO or secure equivalent significant security guarantees. The German government has refrained from commenting on this matter.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has flatly dismissed such a resolution. Ukraine seeks the recovery of all occupied territories and desires peace "without compromising on sovereignty or territory," as Zelensky stated. Halting Ukraine's NATO membership is among Russia's objectives for invading the country.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has recently emphasized the importance of exploring possibilities for peace. There were even allegations of an impending phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, the Kremlin has firmly denied that there are any topics for such a call. The Western strategy regarding Ukraine may gain more clarity with the upcoming visit of US President Joe Biden to Germany.

The European Union, as a potential guarantor of security, could play a significant role in the discussion if Ukraine were to receive robust security assurances. Despite the speculation, the European Union has not publicly endorsed or shown support for any dividing strategy within Ukraine.

